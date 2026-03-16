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US allies reject Trump’s request for help in Strait of Hormuz

Devin Pavlou
As crude oil prices remain elevated, President Donald Trump is asking other countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Image credit: Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images

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As crude oil prices remain elevated, President Donald Trump is asking other countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important bottlenecks. 

The Iran War has prevented cargo ships from entering or leaving the strait. The closure has caused a dramatic increase in crude oil prices since about a fifth of the world’s crude oil passes through the strait. Al Jazeera reports that the closure is preventing about 15 million barrels of crude oil from entering the global market every day.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom to send warships to the region to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe.” He said the U.S. Navy will continue its attacks on Iranian targets. 

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water,” Trump wrote. 

Why is Trump asking other countries to help?

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said the U.S. doesn’t get most of its oil from the strait and said these other countries need to help break up Iran’s closure. 

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump said, The Associated Press reported. “It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them.” 

The president singled out China, which he says gets about 90% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump declined to discuss whether China agreed to join the coalition. 

It is true that the U.S. only gets a small fraction of its oil supply through the strait, but the closure is still directly affecting Americans. Since global oil prices are fluctuating, oil prices around the world are influenced. So while the U.S. only gets about 8% of its oil through the strait, according to Factcheck.org, every barrel of oil the U.S. buys is still impacted by the strait’s closure. 

Trump has seemingly threatened friendly nations that refused to send their navies to the strait, saying the U.S. would “remember” if NATO counterparts didn’t help, NPR reports

How have countries responded? 

Japan, Germany and Australia have all ruled out sending warships. In Japan’s case, some legal experts noted that deploying its navy to the strait may not pass strict Japanese laws allowing military deployment. 

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine ‌what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told the country’s parliament.

Germany gave a little more pointed response to the idea. The country’s defense minister Boris Pistorius said they would not provide the U.S. with any military support, saying, “this is not our war, we have not started it.” 

Pistorius also questioned what help other countries could provide that the U.S. could not do alone.

“What does … Trump expect from a few European frigates that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot do?” he asked, Newsweek reports

Before Trump made his coalition request, French President Emmanuel Macron said he and a few allied nations were preparing a “purely defensive” mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. However, he stressed that the country would do so only once the “most intense phase” of the war was over. According to The Guardian, Macron said it would be a “purely escort mission” by European and non-European allies.

How has Iran responded? 

Iran has made it clear that they intend to continue to use the strait as a weapon against the U.S., Israel and their allies. 

After Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei would replace his father, Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei said they would continue to use the passage as a “tool to pressure the enemy,” CNBC reported

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said several countries were reaching out to Iran seeking safe passage for their vessels. He stated safe passage was “up to our military to decide,” but said military leaders allowed a group of vessels to pass through without issue. 

During an interview with CBS News, Araghchi said Iran had no reason to negotiate with the U.S. or Israel since the war began during ongoing negotiations.  

“We were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time,” he told CBS. “There is no good experience talking with the Americans. We were talking, so why they decided to attack us? So, what is good if we go back to talk once again?”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Behind the numbers

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply. The International Energy Agency announced a release of 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles, with 1.4 billion barrels remaining in reserves. Before the war, global oil consumption was about 101 million barrels daily. Brent crude traded above $100 per barrel, up from roughly $70 before the conflict began.

Global impact

The strait closure has sent global oil prices soaring and threatens worldwide economic disruption. Countries from Sri Lanka to Europe face potential fuel crises. China is conducting talks with all sides to de-escalate. Iraq announced plans to open a pipeline from Kirkuk to Turkey with capacity of 200,000 to 250,000 barrels daily to bypass the strait.

Policy impact

The strait closure has forced countries to implement emergency measures including fuel rationing and energy conservation. The International Energy Agency released 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Iraq is activating alternative export routes through Turkey. Several nations face potential economic shutdowns if the waterway remains closed beyond three weeks.

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Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Al Jazeera
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as a self-inflicted foreign‑policy failure—using phrases like "Not Our War" and "clean up his Iran disaster."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize a plain rebuff, using words like "rebuff" or "rejected" to portray allies as uncooperative; center coverage sits between, labeling it a diplomatic "snub" and highlighting the press‑secretary's call to "step up."

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Media landscape

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23 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. allies rejected President Donald Trump's call to send their militaries to reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after US and Israeli attacks.
  • German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated their countries would not participate militarily in the Middle East conflict and prefer diplomatic solutions.
  • Australia announced no plans to send naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz, while Japan currently has no commitments to deploy escort ships.
  • Several NATO countries, including Spain, Poland and France, expressed reluctance to get involved militarily, emphasizing the conflict is not a NATO matter and calling for de-escalation.

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Key points from the Center

  • On March 16, several U.S. allies said they had no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing President Donald Trump's request.
  • After Iran's actions, Trump pressed allies in a Saturday Truth Social post and on Sunday on Air Force One, urging them to help reopen the strait.
  • Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini argued, "Italy is not at war with anyone and sending military ships in a war zone would mean entering the war," while Australia's Catherine King said, "We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz."
  • NATO officials say the closure blocks more than 20% of the world's oil and gas supply, and "the mandate to deploy NATO is lacking," Stefan Kornelius said.
  • The EU is exploring diplomatic options as Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, said talks with the United Nations aim to replicate a grain-export deal while Greece limits the Aspides mission to the Red Sea and China seeks de-escalation.

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Key points from the Right

  • Several U.S. allies, including Germany, Spain, and Italy, refused President Donald Trump's request for military support to secure the Strait of Hormuz, citing concerns about involvement in a wider conflict and no immediate plans to send ships there.
  • The European Union is considering expanding the Aspides naval mission from the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, but some members, including Greece and Germany, oppose widening their roles in the conflict.
  • Britain expressed willingness to collaborate with allies on plans to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while emphasizing avoidance of involvement in a broader war.
  • NATO allies showed cautious responses, with no clear mission agreed upon, emphasizing de-escalation and resisting escalation, highlighting that the conflict was not NATO's war.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Al Jazeera
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. NPR

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