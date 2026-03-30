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‘They have to survive’: Trump allows Russian oil into Cuba despite sanctions

Julia Marshall
Trump says he has no issue with a Russian oil tanker delivering fuel to Cuba, and the administration signaled it has no plans to stop it.
Image credit: ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump says he has no issue with a Russian oil tanker delivering fuel to Cuba, and the administration signaled it had no plans to stop it.

The vessel, owned by the Russian government and sanctioned by the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom, carries more than 700,000 barrels of oil and could bring some much-needed relief to the island.

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“We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload because they need… they have to survive,” Trump told reporters over the weekend.

The tanker arrived at the port of Matanzas on Monday.

What officials are saying

When asked about allowing the oil into Cuba, Trump made clear he had no plans stop it.  He also said he doesn’t see how allowing the move would help Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It doesn’t help him, why? He loses one boatload of oil. That’s all it is, it’s fine,” Trump said. “If he wants to do that and if other countries want to do it, it doesn’t bother me much. It’s not going to have an impact. Cuba is finished. They have a bad regime, and they have very bad and corrupt leadership. And whether or not they get a boat of oil, it’s not going to matter.”

Meanwhile, a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia previously discussing the oil shipment with the U.S.

“Russia сonsiders it its duty not to stand aside, but to provide the necessary assistance to our Cuban friends,” the spokesperson told CBS News.

Blockade leads to blackouts, energy crisis

The oil delivery comes after the U.S. oil blockade pushed Cuba into a severe energy crisis.

Blackouts have spread across the island, and shortages of fuel and basic resources have strained hospitals and disrupted transportation.

Experts say this shipment could produce about 180,000  barrels of diesel, enough to cover Cuba’s daily demand for about nine to 10 days.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
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Why this story matters

A sanctioned Russian oil tanker is delivering fuel to Cuba with U.S. approval, temporarily easing an energy crisis that has caused widespread blackouts and disrupted hospitals and transportation on the island.

U.S. sanctions policy shift

The administration is allowing a sanctioned Russian vessel to deliver oil to Cuba, signaling a departure from strict enforcement of existing sanctions.

Cuba's ongoing energy crisis

Blackouts and fuel shortages have disrupted hospitals and transportation across Cuba due to the U.S. oil blockade.

Limited relief from shipment

The delivery will provide enough diesel to meet Cuba's daily demand for approximately nine to 10 days, according to experts.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. NPR

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. NPR

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