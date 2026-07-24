US and Iran trade strikes for 13th consecutive night as Trump nears decision on escalation

Iran launched another wave of drone attacks against U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan early Friday. It comes after American forces carried out strikes against Iran for a 13th consecutive night and President Donald Trump said Thursday he’s considering launching a “massive attack.”
Tehran says one of the U.S.’ overnight attacks on Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan killed at least four people and injured several others. Iranian state media outlets also reported U.S. strikes in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abba, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz.
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U.S. Central Command says the latest wave of attacks targeted Iranian drone sites and command centers, among other things, in an effort to “further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”
Trump considers ‘massive attack’
It comes after President Donald Trump warned Thursday that he is considering ordering an attack on Iran “bigger than ever before.” He told Axios that he’s “considering a massive attack” and is “close to making a decision.”
He added that Iran’s leaders “want to negotiate,” but are not yet ready to make a deal with the U.S.
“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” Trump said.
He also announced in a post on social media that the U.S. will use Iranian funds it its possession to pay for any ships or cargo damaged by Iranian attacks.
Iran issues threat
Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister issued a warning of his own, saying Tehran will hold any country assisting the U.S. in attacks accountable.
“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media. “Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets.”
During a foreign ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan Friday, Araghchi doubled down.
“Any participation, cooperation or assistance in committing aggression against Iran will create international responsibility for the relevant parties,” he said.
He added that Iran “reserves its right to take all necessary measures within the framework of self-defense.”
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