US and Iran trade strikes for 13th consecutive night as Trump nears decision on escalation

Shea Taylor
Iran launched another wave of drone attacks against U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan after American forces carried out strikes against Iran for a 13th consecutive night.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Iran launched another wave of drone attacks against U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan early Friday. It comes after American forces carried out strikes against Iran for a 13th consecutive night and President Donald Trump said Thursday he’s considering launching a “massive attack.”

Tehran says one of the U.S.’ overnight attacks on Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan killed at least four people and injured several others. Iranian state media outlets also reported U.S. strikes in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abba, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz.

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U.S. Central Command says the latest wave of attacks targeted Iranian drone sites and command centers, among other things, in an effort to “further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump considers ‘massive attack’

It comes after President Donald Trump warned Thursday that he is considering ordering an attack on Iran “bigger than ever before.” He told Axios that he’s “considering a massive attack” and is “close to making a decision.”

He added that Iran’s leaders “want to negotiate,” but are not yet ready to make a deal with the U.S.

“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” Trump said.

He also announced in a post on social media that the U.S. will use Iranian funds it its possession to pay for any ships or cargo damaged by Iranian attacks.

Iran issues threat

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister issued a warning of his own, saying Tehran will hold any country assisting the U.S. in attacks accountable.

“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media. “Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets.”

During a foreign ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan Friday, Araghchi doubled down.

“Any participation, cooperation or assistance in committing aggression against Iran will create international responsibility for the relevant parties,” he said.

He added that Iran “reserves its right to take all necessary measures within the framework of self-defense.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Active U.S.-Iran military exchanges across the Middle East are disrupting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to global oil and goods supply chains that affect American consumers.

Strait of Hormuz under pressure

U.S. Central Command states its strikes are aimed at reducing threats to commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that shipping through that route is currently at risk.

Iran threatens U.S. partners

Iran's foreign minister said countries providing any form of support to U.S. operations will be treated as "legitimate targets," a warning directed at U.S. allies hosting American military assets.

Seized Iranian funds tapped

Trump announced the U.S. will use Iranian funds in its possession to compensate owners of ships or cargo damaged by Iranian attacks, according to a social media post he made.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. Axios

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. Axios