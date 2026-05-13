US and Ukraine draft first step toward drone defense deal

The United States and Ukraine are close to a deal that would see the European country’s war-tested technology sent across the Atlantic for research and possible production.

The two countries have drafted a memorandum outlining a possible defense agreement that would allow Ukraine to export military technology to the U.S. and manufacture drones through joint ventures with American companies, first reported by CBS News. The draft is an early step toward deeper defense cooperation as Ukraine tries to turn wartime innovation into longer-term partnerships abroad.

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Why Ukraine sees drones as a strategic export

The proposal also fits into a broader Ukrainian push to build what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called “Drone Deals” with foreign partners. Zelenskyy said on X that nearly 20 countries are involved at various stages, with four agreements already signed and first contracts now being prepared.

We continue our nearly daily communication with representatives of the United States. Today, Rustem Umerov briefed me on the outcomes of his meetings with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Importantly, America remains engaged in diplomacy and, in particular, has acted as a… pic.twitter.com/0DczOngCZU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2026

For Ukraine, the effort is also about financing and production scale. CBS News reported that Ukraine’s National Security Council projects defense production capacity of $55 billion in 2026, but Kyiv currently has funds to buy only about $15 billion worth of weapons this year. Ukrainian officials told CBS that American financing could help both countries expand output.

What the draft memo and Ukrainian officials describe

CBS News reported that the draft memorandum was worked out between the U.S. State Department and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna. Under the proposed framework, Ukraine would be able to export military technology to the United States and manufacture drones in partnership with American firms.

Ukrainian officials told CBS that the partnership would be mutually beneficial because Ukraine has focused on systems the U.S. has not prioritized to the same degree. One Ukrainian manufacturer, according to CBS, plans to produce more than 3 million low-cost first-person-view military drones in 2026, while the U.S. built 300,000 in 2025. CBS also reported advancements in electronic warfare, specifically navigation hardware that enables drones to bypass jamming by operating independently of GPS signals.

Some of that cooperation is already underway. General Cherry, one of Ukraine’s largest drone manufacturers, signed a March agreement with Wilcox Industries to make unmanned aerial vehicles in the United States. The Pentagon has also invited Ukrainian companies to participate in its $1.1 billion Drone Dominance initiative, according to CBS.

Zelenskyy’s public statements describe the program more broadly. On X, he said Drone Deals include joint production, exports of Ukrainian weapons, new production lines, financing for defense projects and wider security cooperation. Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Office of the President also includes protection against mass drone attacks, air defense systems and electronic warfare in that framework.

Why momentum has grown, but obstacles remain

Ukrainian officials had felt a “lack of buy-in” from senior figures in the Pentagon and White House, especially after the war in Iran began. CBS also noted that Trump publicly rejected Ukraine’s help in March, telling Fox News, “We don’t need their help in drone defense. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world, actually.”

Internal pressures also remain. CBS reported that the Ukrainian government is hesitant to lift export bans until it can guarantee the security of corporate intellectual property and ensure the domestic front remains fully supplied during the ongoing invasion.

Still, Kyiv’s public tone has grown more upbeat. Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine has already secured “energy-related results” from these agreements, including fuel supplies to the Ukrainian market, and that there will also be “significant financial results.”

What would come before a final defense deal

The drafted memorandum would serve as an opening framework rather than a final defense agreement, according to CBS. Zelenskyy said contacts with interested countries are continuing and that political arrangements are being prepared to open the way for business cooperation.

Zelenskyy further noted that communication with U.S. representatives is now a near-daily occurrence. Specifically, Ukrainian officials have been meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following a U.S.-brokered 1,000-person prisoner exchange and a three-day ceasefire with Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, these diplomatic channels remain essential to finalizing the logistics of the swap and the broader framework for ending the conflict.

In a Telegram post, he also said he had a “good meeting” with Palantir CEO Alex Karp as Ukraine continues to build cooperation with the American defense sector. Zelenskyy said they discussed technological development for both combat operations and civilian needs and agreed their teams would stay in touch.

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