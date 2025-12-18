US approves record $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan, drawing criticism from Beijing

The State Department has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan valued at more than $11 billion, a package described as the largest ever for the self-governing island. China’s foreign ministry denounced the deal, saying it would “bring fire upon” the U.S. and promising “effective and strong measures” in response.

The sale, announced Wednesday, includes advanced rocket systems, drones and self-propelled howitzers intended to bolster Taiwan’s defenses against increasing military pressure from Beijing.

U.S. officials frame this package, like other recent ones, as part of a broader effort aimed at deterring Chinese aggression by strengthening Taiwan’s defenses. It comes even as such sales remain a recurring source of friction between the U.S. and China.

The deal can proceed only if a 30-day congressional review ends without a block.

Why Taipei and Washington say it matters

The Washington Post reports that Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry plans to fund the weapons with a special budget dedicated to asymmetric warfare. However, officials noted that they can sign the final offer letters only after the legislature approves the funding. The defense ministry said the final cost may decrease based on actual military needs and budget authority.

In a statement, Taiwan said the U.S. continues to help Taiwan maintain “sufficient self-defense capabilities” and build deterrent power by “leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages,” which the ministry described as the foundation for regional stability.

Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said Lai Ching-te’s office is “sincerely grateful” that the U.S. continues to fulfill its security commitments. She added that Taiwan will “continue to reform national defense, strengthen whole-of-society defense resilience, demonstrate our determination for self-defense, and maintain peace through strength.”

What’s in the package

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress about the arms sale, triggering a 30-day review in which lawmakers could block or amend the deal. Items approved for potential sale include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) weapons like those that Ukraine has used against Russian forces, self-propelled howitzers, ALTIUS drones, tactical mission/weapons network software involving unmanned systems, missile systems and repair support and helicopter parts. Taiwan valued HIMARS at up to $4.05 billion and howitzers at about $4 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the State Department asserted that the rocket system sale supports U.S. interests by helping Taiwan modernize its military. The department added that the move would help maintain “political stability, military balance and economic progress” in the region.

Beijing’s reaction

China’s Foreign Ministry said the plan “severely undermines” China’s sovereignty and damages peace and stability across the strait.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned that aiding “Taiwan independence” with weapons would “bring fire upon” the U.S. and is “doomed to fail,” according to Reuters.

Bloomberg quoted Guo saying Beijing “strongly opposes and condemns” the sale, accusing Taipei of squandering “the people’s money” on weapons that could make the island a “powder keg.”

Longer-term context

This is the second sale of arms to Taiwan by President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Reuters. It follows a $1.3 billion package approved in November. According to The Post, the November sales included $700 million for medium-range air-defense systems and $330 million in parts for F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft.

President Lai recently unveiled a $40 billion supplemental budget extending through 2033, saying there is “no room for compromise” on national security. Bloomberg noted opposition lawmakers have put a hold on the spending plan, although Taiwan conducted its first live-fire HIMARS test in May.