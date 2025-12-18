Unbiased. Straight Facts.
US approves record $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan, drawing criticism from Beijing

William Jackson
The U.S. approves a record $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan, drawing fierce condemnation and warnings from Beijing.
Image credit: Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images
Summary

Record deal

The State Department approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan valued at over $11 billion, reportedly the largest ever to the Asian country.

Beijing responds

China’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the sale, warning it would "bring fire upon" the U.S. and is "doomed to fail.”

Next steps

The deal faces a 30-day congressional review period during which lawmakers could block or amend it. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry noted that it can sign the final offer only approval of a special defense budget.

Full story

The State Department has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan valued at more than $11 billion, a package described as the largest ever for the self-governing island. China’s foreign ministry denounced the deal, saying it would “bring fire upon” the U.S. and promising “effective and strong measures” in response.

The sale, announced Wednesday, includes advanced rocket systems, drones and self-propelled howitzers intended to bolster Taiwan’s defenses against increasing military pressure from Beijing.

U.S. officials frame this package, like other recent ones, as part of a broader effort aimed at deterring Chinese aggression by strengthening Taiwan’s defenses. It comes even as such sales remain a recurring source of friction between the U.S. and China.

The deal can proceed only if a 30-day congressional review ends without a block. 

Why Taipei and Washington say it matters

The Washington Post reports that Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry plans to fund the weapons with a special budget dedicated to asymmetric warfare. However, officials noted that they can sign the final offer letters only after the legislature approves the funding. The defense ministry said the final cost may decrease based on actual military needs and budget authority.

In a statement, Taiwan said the U.S. continues to help Taiwan maintain “sufficient self-defense capabilities” and build deterrent power by “leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages,” which the ministry described as the foundation for regional stability.

Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said Lai Ching-te’s office is “sincerely grateful” that the U.S. continues to fulfill its security commitments. She added that Taiwan will “continue to reform national defense, strengthen whole-of-society defense resilience, demonstrate our determination for self-defense, and maintain peace through strength.”

Taiwan’s defense budget for next year is expected to exceed $31 billion, equal to 3.3% of its gross domestic product.

What’s in the package

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress about the arms sale, triggering a 30-day review in which lawmakers could block or amend the deal. Items approved for potential sale include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) weapons like those that Ukraine has used against Russian forces, self-propelled howitzers, ALTIUS drones, tactical mission/weapons network software involving unmanned systems, missile systems and repair support and helicopter parts. Taiwan valued HIMARS at up to $4.05 billion and howitzers at about $4 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the State Department asserted that the rocket system sale supports U.S. interests by helping Taiwan modernize its military. The department added that the move would help maintain “political stability, military balance and economic progress” in the region.

Beijing’s reaction

China’s Foreign Ministry said the plan “severely undermines” China’s sovereignty and damages peace and stability across the strait.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned that aiding “Taiwan independence” with weapons would “bring fire upon” the U.S. and is “doomed to fail,” according to Reuters.

Bloomberg quoted Guo saying Beijing “strongly opposes and condemns” the sale, accusing Taipei of squandering “the people’s money” on weapons that could make the island a “powder keg.”

Longer-term context

This is the second sale of arms to Taiwan by President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Reuters. It follows a $1.3 billion package approved in November. According to The Post, the November sales included $700 million for medium-range air-defense systems and $330 million in parts for F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft.

President Lai recently unveiled a $40 billion supplemental budget extending through 2033, saying there is “no room for compromise” on national security. Bloomberg noted opposition lawmakers have put a hold on the spending plan, although Taiwan conducted its first live-fire HIMARS test in May.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The United States' approval of a record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan highlights growing military and diplomatic tensions with China and signals continued U.S. security support for Taiwan amid cross-strait challenges.

US-Taiwan security cooperation

The arms package reflects ongoing U.S. commitments to help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities and deter military threats, as described by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense and U.S. officials across multiple sources.

China-US-Taiwan relations

China’s government vocally opposes the sale, warning of consequences and raising diplomatic tensions, as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun and reported by Reuters and other outlets.

Regional security and deterrence

The sale aims to bolster Taiwan’s deterrent power against potential conflict and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to statements from Taiwan’s officials and analyses by U.S. defense authorities.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 175 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The proposed arms sale totals $11.1 billion and includes 82 HIMARS rocket systems, 420 ATACMS missiles, 60 self-propelled howitzers, drones, military software, and related equipment. This is the largest arms package to Taiwan approved by the US.

History lesson

Previous large US arms sales to Taiwan include an $18 billion package in 2001, which was later reduced after negotiations. US support for Taiwan’s military modernization has been a consistent feature of bipartisan policy since the Taiwan Relations Act.

Oppo research

Chinese officials assert that US arms sales to Taiwan violate the one-China principle and threaten regional stability. Opposition parties in Taiwan, as well as some population sectors, question the sustainability and necessity of higher defense spending.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Taiwan Defense Ministry
  3. Bloomberg
  4. Reuters
  5. Fox News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $10-11 billion arms sale as "massive," highlighting "suicide drones" with concern and linking the timing to "eroding popularity.
  • Media outlets in the center note the "largest ever" sale and that "tensions simmer," including official justifications.
  • Media outlets on the right also use "massive" but portray Taiwan as a "Mega Gun Salesman" or the deal as the "greatest of all time," emphasizing a "show of support" and "risking China anger.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

175 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration announced arms sales to Taiwan worth over $10 billion, which include medium-range missiles, howitzers, and drones.
  • The State Department revealed the sales during a televised address by President Donald Trump.
  • The package includes 82 HIMARS and 420 ATACMS worth over $4 billion.
  • The total sales include military software worth more than $1 billion, Javelin and TOW missiles worth over $700 million, and 60 howitzers also valued at over $4 billion.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec 18, the United States announced a potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan valued at $11.1 billion during a televised address by President Donald Trump.
  • U.S. officials said the sales aim to help Taiwan maintain adequate self‑defense under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, aligning with the National Security Strategy to deter conflict.
  • The package includes 82 HIMARS and 420 ATACMS worth more than $4 billion, 60 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers valued over $4 billion, and military software exceeding $1 billion alongside Javelin and TOW 2B missiles worth more than $700 million.
  • The package now faces a mandatory congressional review of around 30 days after the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered required certifications, a move expected to infuriate Beijing amid rising cross-Strait tensions.
  • The announcement followed an unannounced Washington-area trip last week by Foreign Minister Lin Chia‑lung and included five packages covered in an NT$1.25 trillion special defence budget, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration announced an arms deal with Taiwan valued at more than $11 billion on Wednesday, which is pending Congressional approval.
  • If approved, this deal would be the largest military sale the U.S. has made to Taiwan, exceeding a previous deal of $8.4 billion under Biden.
  • The package includes 82 HIMARS and 420 ATACMS, totaling over $4 billion, and aims to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities.
  • This sale reflects U.S. national interests and is a response to the threat from China, urging allies to bolster their defense.

