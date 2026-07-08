US carries out fresh round of strikes in Iran 

The U.S. said on Wednesday afternoon that it carried out another round of strikes on Iran, according to military officials.

In a post on X, U.S. Central Command said that, at the president’s direction, the military has started additional strikes on Iran. They said the attacks are meant to “degrade [Iran’s] ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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The attacks come about a day after the U.S. launched strikes following Iran’s attacks on a commercial trading ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” the post said.

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

An Iranian state-affiliated television outlet reported explosions in two southern port cities as well as another port on the Persian Gulf, according to CBS News. The Wall St. Journal, on the other hand, reports explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik, the same sites hit by American forces on Tuesday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei said in a post to X on Wednesday that the ceasefire deal with the U.S. was rooted in “commitment for commitment,” since neither side looked at the other in good faith.

He said part of the arrangement included Iran’s “responsibility in determining arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” something the Trump administration had challenged.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will steadfastly pursue the protection of its national interests and the exercise of its sovereignty,” he added.

وَإِمَّا تَخَافَنَّ مِنْ قَوْمٍ خِيَانَةً فَانْبِذْ إِلَيْهِمْ عَلَى سَوَاءٍ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْخَائِنِينَ (انفال، ۵۸)



یادداشت تفاهم میان ایران و آمریکا از همان گام نخست، نه بر پایهٔ اعتماد، بلکه بر مبنای سازوکار روشن «تعهد در برابر تعهد» تنظیم شد؛ چراکه هیچ نشانه‌ای… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 8, 2026

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took to social media shortly after the news of the Wednesday strikes to condemn the Trump administration’s return to strikes.

“Restarting his reckless war with Iran won’t make America stronger,” he posted to X. “It will cost more lives and waste more taxpayer dollars.”