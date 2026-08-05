US-China tech fight escalates before Trump-Xi meeting

William Jackson
China announced sanctions on U.S. entities and tighter drone export controls as tensions grow ahead of Xi Jinping’s expected visit.
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China announced new sanctions targeting American entities and tighter drone export controls affecting shipments to the U.S. on Wednesday, adding to tensions weeks before Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to visit the U.S.

The measures target seven American entities and mean more scrutiny of drone-related shipments to the U.S. Beijing described the actions as retaliation for recent American restrictions on Chinese companies and technology imports.

The latest exchange comes as Washington and Beijing try to maintain stability in their relationship amid a growing fight over technology and supply chains.

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What China announced

China’s Commerce Ministry added seven U.S. entities to its list of countermeasures, preventing Chinese people and organizations from working with them.

Six were targeted after Washington barred imports from 43 Chinese companies over alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang. Beijing has repeatedly denied allegations of forced labor.

China separately sanctioned Compliance Testing LLC, accusing the company of helping the Federal Communications Commission introduce measures that threatened China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

The ministry said exports of drones, key components and related technology to the U.S. would also see more scrutiny.

Why drones matter

Drones have become another point of friction in the U.S.-China technology dispute.

Chinese companies lead the global drone industry and dominate much of its supply chain. In December, the FCC banned the import and sale of new foreign-made drone models and related components, citing national security concerns.

China has tightened export controls on drones in recent years. Wednesday’s measures expand that approach to shipments bound for the U.S.

Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at Natixis, told the South China Morning Post that Beijing is extending its rare-earths strategy up the value chain, from raw materials to finished-goods components in sectors it dominates.

A wider tech fight

The drone restrictions are part of a broader clash over trade and technology measures.

Recent U.S. actions have included restrictions on imports of some foreign-made robots and power converters, sanctions against Chinese shipping operators accused of handling Iranian fuel and the addition of Chinese institutions, including two civilian universities, to a Pentagon blacklist.

Washington also barred imports from dozens of Chinese companies over alleged forced labor and has threatened sanctions against Chinese artificial intelligence firms.

Beijing’s response extended beyond sanctions and drones. China opened a national security investigation involving foreign software used in imported printing and copying equipment and suspended some factory-tracking inspection cooperation with the U.S.

The summit backdrop

The measures come ahead of an expected meeting between Xi and President Donald Trump in the U.S. next month.

Top American and Chinese economic officials held talks by video last week. A Chinese vice foreign minister also visited the U.S. in July in what was widely viewed as preparation for Xi’s trip.

China’s Commerce Ministry characterized its response as restrained and called on Washington to withdraw its recent measures.

The ministry also warned that China could impose further countermeasures if the U.S. introduced additional restrictions.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Escalating U.S.-China trade and technology restrictions are now directly affecting American companies, electronics certification processes and drone supply chains.

Drone parts harder to source

China's new case-by-case export review for drones, components and related technology makes licensing more difficult for U.S. buyers and manufacturers that depend on Chinese-made drone parts, according to Reuters.

Electronics certification disrupted

U.S. companies that conduct factory inspections for China's mandatory CCC electronics certification can no longer provide those certifications, obliging American electronics makers to hire auditors based outside the U.S.

Seven U.S. firms blacklisted

China banned Chinese entities from doing business with seven named American companies, including supply-chain auditors and a compliance testing lab, cutting them off from the Chinese market.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. Reuters
  3. South China Morning Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame China’s move as defensive “countermeasures” against U.S. Pressure, highlighting the six blacklisted entities, drone export controls, and even the added printer/copier review.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, stressing a “tit-for-tat” trade truce under strain and the looming Xi-Trump summit.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same episode into a harder geopolitical clash, stressing “blacklists,” “strikes back,” and warnings of further “retaliate” as a sign of escalation.

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Media landscape

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108 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • China announced countermeasures including tighter export controls on drones and sanctions on six US entities in response to US restrictions on Chinese companies.
  • China's Ministry of Commerce described its actions as necessary and restrained, aiming to preserve stability in China-US economic and trade relations.
  • The US has recently banned imports of advanced robotics, sanctioned Chinese shipping and firms, and threatened sanctions on Chinese AI companies.
  • China warned it would take further countermeasures if the US continues with additional restrictive measures.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Beijing sanctioned 7 American entities and tightened export controls on drones to the United States, with the Ministry of Commerce describing the actions as retaliation against recent moves by Washington.
  • President Donald Trump's administration recently banned imports of advanced robotics and power converters, blacklisted more than 40 Chinese firms, and sanctioned shipping operators alleged to be handling Iranian fuel.
  • A Ministry spokesperson said Beijing had "no choice but to take necessary countermeasures," while also launching a national security investigation into imported office equipment with foreign system software.
  • Washington has threatened to sanction Chinese AI firms, while the Federal Communications Commission previously banned new drone models and critical equipment from foreign manufacturers citing national security.
  • The tit-for-tat sanctions occur weeks before an expected summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Trump next month, as both sides struggle to maintain "constructive strategic stability" amid intensifying tech rivalry.

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Key points from the Right

  • China imposed sanctions on six US companies and restricted drone exports to the US in response to recent US trade sanctions related to forced labour and national security concerns.
  • The Chinese Commerce Ministry suspended inspections by certification bodies, blacklisted US compliance firms, and launched security probes into printer imports.
  • The blacklisted US companies were accused by China of supporting illegal US sanctions related to Xinjiang, which China denies.
  • China expressed serious concern to the US Trade Representative about the restrictions ahead of President Xi Jinping's planned US visit.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. Reuters
  3. South China Morning Post