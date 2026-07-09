US commanders ignored warnings before approving strike that hit Iranian school: Report

William Jackson
CNN is reporting new details about a U.S. strike in Iran that hit a school and killed nearly 200 children and teachers. Senior U.S. military commanders approved Iran strike targets despite database warnings that some intelligence was years out of date.
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On the first day of the Iran war, a U.S. missile destroyed an unlikely target: a school for girls. Nearly 200 children and adults died.

More than four months later, a new report claims that senior U.S. military commanders approved the target after disregarding warnings that intelligence about the site was years out of date.

The allegation came in a CNN report this week about the Feb. 28 strike that hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab. The school sat next to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility that the U.S. military was attacking.

U.S. officials neither confirmed nor denied CNN’s reporting, although a White House official told the network that the investigation is continuing.

“The United States does not target civilians,” CNN quoted the official as saying.

Portraits of school girls are displayed during a memorial marking 40 days since a strike in the southern Iranian town of Minab killed at least 168 people, including around 110 children, on April 7, 2026, in downtown Tehran, Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the incident is being investigated, while US media have reported that, according to military investigators, the strike carried out by US forces unintentionally targeted the school using outdated satellite imagery.
Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Warnings were in the targeting system

The central issue related to the airstrike is target validation.

The Pentagon’s targeting systems carried warnings flagging some Iran target records as outdated and in need of review. Three sources familiar with the decision-making process told CNN that senior commanders approved some strikes anyway.

Two sources said commanders moved ahead for “expediency” as the military rushed to build target lists at the start of the war. Those sources said the decision directly contributed to the strike at the school.

The older intelligence came from databases known as the Modernized Integrated Database, or MIDB, and the Machine-Assisted Analytic Rapid-Repository System, or MARS. MIDB is an older Pentagon targeting database. MARS is a newer artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to eventually replace MIDB.

An analyst had noticed that the site appeared to have changed. What may have once been part of a military compound now included a school separated by a fence. A separate intelligence tool stored that note, but the official database used to build the strike list did not include it.

Death tolls vary, but scale is clear

Reported death tolls vary. Iranian state media put the toll at at least 168 children and 14 teachers. Amnesty International put the toll at 156 people, including 120 children.

Satellite imagery showed that the school and the military base were part of the same compound in 2013. By 2016, images showed a fence separating the school from the base, as well as a separate school entrance.

2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

That timeline matters because the warning at the center of CNN’s report was about old target information that had not been fully re-vetted before the strike.

Outside groups press for accountability

Amnesty International called the strike unlawful and said those responsible should be held accountable.

The organization said evidence indicated the U.S. failed to take “all feasible precautions” to avoid civilian harm. Amnesty said investigators should review how officials gathered intelligence, chose targets and took precautions, as well as whether AI played a role.

Amnesty also said Iranian authorities should remove civilians from the vicinity of military installations where feasible and allow independent monitors into the country.

PBS NewsHour reported from the school in May, where residents described the lasting trauma in Minab.

“The sounds of children are still here for me,” Asma Mogheirnin told PBS. “I can still hear them in my mind.”

Pentagon safeguards were already reduced

The strike is also drawing attention to changes inside the Pentagon’s civilian harm prevention system.

ProPublica reported that the Pentagon had built a Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response framework to improve planning before attacks and assess civilian harm afterward. Around 200 personnel were once assigned to the mission, including roughly 30 at a Civilian Protection Center of Excellence.

Citing former personnel, ProPublic reported that the administration has eliminated around 90% of the mission, leaving no more than one adviser at most commands. At Central Command, officials cut a 10-person team to one, though they later backfilled a handful of eliminated positions to help with the Iran campaign.

A group of Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an April letter about civilian-harm safeguards in the war in Iran. The lawmakers asked the Pentagon to explain the status of its Minab investigation, say whether officials used AI in the target development process and state whether it would share the final report with Congress and the public.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A CNN report based on three anonymous sources describes how senior U.S. military commanders approved strike targets in Iran despite database warnings that the underlying intelligence was years out of date, contributing to a strike that killed children and teachers at an elementary school in Minab on Feb. 28.

Pentagon investigation still unreleased

Months after U.S. military officials reportedly knew within days how the targeting error occurred, the Pentagon has not publicly released its investigation findings, according to CNN and confirmed by a White House official who said the inquiry is ongoing.

Civilian safeguards were already cut

Before the Iran campaign began, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reduced Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response staff at Central Command from a 10-person team to one full-time staffer, according to sources cited by CNN.

Targeting databases flagged outdated data

The Pentagon's own targeting systems, MIDB and MARS, contained warnings that intelligence on Iranian sites needed re-verification before use, but senior officers approved strikes anyway, according to three sources familiar with the process.

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Context corner

The Pentagon's primary targeting database, the Modernized Integrated Database (MIDB), was built in the 1980s and relies largely on manual input from analysts. Its intended AI-powered replacement, MARS, entered operational use earlier this year but the transition is years behind schedule, meaning authoritative targeting data still relies on the older system.

Global impact

Iran described the strike as a war crime and demanded international accountability. The incident has become a focal point in ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, with President Donald Trump threatening to resume large-scale bombing while diplomatic discussions continue. The strike has drawn scrutiny from human rights organizations globally.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. MEHR News Agency
  3. Amnesty International
  4. PBS NewsHour
  5. ProPublica

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strike as a preventable civilian catastrophe, leaning on terms like “bypassed warnings,” “outdated target info,” and even “massacre” to stress U.S. negligence and child deaths, while adding President Donald Trump’s alleged blame-shifting and satellite-image context to deepen institutional culpability.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight ignored warnings, but more often with language like “shoddy,” “ignored intelligence alerts,” and “accidental bombing,” shifting emphasis toward Pentagon incompetence, rushed process and war-context timing.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Senior U.S. military commanders ignored warnings that their intelligence on Iranian strike targets was outdated before attacking a school in Minab.
  • The intelligence used was years old, with satellite images from 2016 showing physical changes at the school compound, but the military targeted the school based on old information.
  • The U.S. Department of Defense has delayed releasing its investigation into the bombing, drawing criticism from officials like Rep. Adam Smith and analysts for lack of accountability.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. MEHR News Agency
  3. Amnesty International
  4. PBS NewsHour
  5. ProPublica