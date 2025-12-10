Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US deploys fighter jets to Venezuela amid rising tensions

Shea Taylor
As tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to grow, American fighter jets made their closest known approach to Venezuelan airspace in years on Tuesday.
Image credit: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Summary

Close approach

Two U.S. military F/A-18 fighter jets made their closest known approach to Venezuelan airspace in years on Tuesday, flying over the Gulf of Venezuela.

Broder buildup

Also Tuesday, American forces were seen unloading trucks and heavy equipment from military ships in Puerto Rico as the military buildup in the Caribbean escalates.

Strike video controvery

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he's still weighing wether to release the full video of a secondary strike that killed two survivors in September as Congress calls for him to do so.

Full story

As tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to grow, American fighter jets made their closest known approach to Venezuelan airspace in years on Tuesday. The Pentagon flew two F/A-18 fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela.

That’s the nearest U.S. military aircraft has come to the country’s airspace since the Trump administration launched its expanded anti-drug mission in the region. A U.S. defense official told Fox News that the flight was a “routine training mission” meant to demonstrate how far the aircraft can operate.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

A broader buildup

American forces were also seen unloading trucks and heavy equipment from military ships in Puerto Rico on Tuesday in a visible expansion of the U.S. footprint in the Caribbean.

Trump has said land operations in Venezuela are in the works, though he’s offered no timeline on specifics.

Scrutiny over strikes

Since September, the U.S. has carried out multiple strikes on what it says are drug smuggling boats off Venezuela’s coast. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claims the U.S. is using those missions as cover to try to force him from power.

Now, one of those early strikes is facing scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are demanding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth release the full, unedited video of a follow-up strike that killed two survivors of the initial attack.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Legal experts have said that move may have constituted a war crime.

Hegseth said Tuesday he’s still deciding whether to make that footage public. It came as he provided a classified briefing to Congress alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer called the briefing “very unsatisfying” and demanded the full video be released to lawmakers.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Rising military activity by the United States near Venezuela highlights escalating tensions and raises questions about regional stability, the legality of military actions and U.S. government transparency regarding operations and their consequences.

Military escalation

Increased deployment of U.S. forces and aircraft near Venezuelan territory signals growing tensions that could impact regional security and diplomatic relations.

Accountability and transparency

Lawmakers and legal experts are pressing for the release of unedited military footage and greater oversight of U.S. actions, stressing the importance of transparency in military operations.

International law and human rights

Possible war crime allegations regarding strikes on drug smuggling boats raise concerns about compliance with international law and respect for human rights in military interventions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.