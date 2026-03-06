Unbiased. Straight Facts.
A weak jobs report adds pressure as oil prices take off and stocks sink

Cassandra Buchman
The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that jobs fell by 92,000 in February, amid concerns already out there about the economy at large.
Image credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Full story

Americans have been hit with a succession of troubling economic signs this week, with the latest showing the jobs market could be weaker than most thought. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to have its worst week since October 2025, and oil price increases caused by the war in Iran have created a ripple effect of higher inflationary pressures.

The latest economic red flag comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as in its Friday report, it showed that jobs fell by 92,000 in February.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report showed that jobs fell by 92,000 in February, while the unemployment rate, meanwhile, is at 4.4%, slightly higher than 4.3% in January. Revisions to the December and January BLS reports were also revised down by 69,000 fewer jobs.

Employment in health care decreased, which the BLS attributed in part to a now-resolved strike affecting 31,000 workers in Hawaii and California. Also continuing to trend down are jobs in information (with a loss of 11,000) and the federal government (down 10,000).

Forecasters initially predicted gaining around 50,000 to 60,000 jobs.

“I think it just tells us that the hopes that the labor market was steadying, maybe that was too much,” Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said to CNBC. “We also have inflation printing above target and oil prices rising. How long they last, we don’t know, but both of our goals are in our risks now.”

As of Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was down by 75.95 points, or 1.11%; the NASDAQ dropped by 215.47, or 0.95%.

Friday’s numbers may have put the Federal Reserve “between a rock and a hard place,” Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said, according to Bloomberg.

“Significant weakening in the labor market would support a rate cut, but given the risk that higher-for-longer oil prices could trigger another inflation surge, the Fed may feel compelled to remain on the sidelines,” Zentner said. 

Reuters reported traders bet on Friday that the Fed could cut short-term borrowing costs in June. 

Gas and oil prices

The current conflict in Iran, sparked Saturday by the U.S. and Israel’s joint strikes on the country, led to a sharp increase in oil prices. Iran, in retaliation for the attacks, has struck energy infrastructure in neighboring Gulf states and deterred oil tankers from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for about 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Both West Texas Intermediate futures and International Brent crude traded at above $90 per barrel after President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that there will be no deal with Iran “except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote. 

Qatar’s energy minister said in an interview with the Financial Times that a Middle East war has the potential to “bring down the economies of the world,” and that Gulf energy exporters would shut down production within days — driving oil to $150 a barrel.

Even if the war ended immediately, Qatar would take “weeks to months” to get back to a normal delivery cycle after an Iranian drone strike at its largest liquefied natural gas plant. 

AAA found on Friday that the national average for gas prices reached $3.32. Analysts had been expecting prices to surpass the $3 mark in the aftermath of the Iran strikes, though they said this can also be attributed to a seasonal rise in prices that usually happens in the spring. 

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

The U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February and unemployment rose to 4.4%,complicating the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates as oil prices surge amid the Iran conflict.

Job market deterioration affects workers

Unemployment rose to 4.4% as 92,000 jobs were lost, with health care shedding thousands of positions due to strikes and the federal government cutting 10,000 jobs.

Economic uncertainty impacts hiring decisions

Employers face conflicting pressures from tariff policies, the Iran war driving oil prices higher and unclear immigration enforcement, freezing hiring plans across most industries.

Federal Reserve faces difficult policy choice

The Fed must decide whether to cut interest rates to support the weakening job market or hold steady to prevent inflation from rising further due to higher energy costs.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 142 media outlets

Global impact

The war with Iran has caused oil prices to surge, with gasoline jumping 21 cents to $3.32 per gallon. Economists warn energy-driven inflation from the conflict threatens to undermine progress on price stability while simultaneously weighing on consumer spending and business investment through higher fuel costs.

Policy impact

The weak jobs report complicates Federal Reserve policy as officials must balance labor market concerns favoring rate cuts against energy-driven inflation risks from the Iran war arguing against easing.

Sources

  1. Bureau of Labor Statistics
  2. CNBC
  3. Bloomberg
  4. Reuters
  5. The Financial Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the 92,000-job drop and 4.4% unemployment with worker-centered, blame-focused diction — using terms like "whopping," "cut," and "plunged" to stress harm and employer agency.
  • Media outlets in the center are more neutral, calling the print "unexpectedly" weak and supplying sector and wage detail.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the same numbers as evidence of macro weakness, using phrases like "surprisingly weak," "lost," and "shock" to emphasize Fed, inflation and political implications for Trump.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

142 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Economy lost 92,000 jobs in February 2026, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, indicating labor market strain, with previous months' job numbers revised downward as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • Significant job losses occurred in healthcare, construction, factories, restaurants and administrative services, partly due to strike activity and weather effects.
  • Economic uncertainties, including tariffs and high interest rates, contributed to weak job growth and raised concerns about Federal Reserve decisions and a potential recession.

Key points from the Center

  • On March 6, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the United States economy shed 92,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%.
  • The Labor Department's revisions showed private payroll measures dipped by 86,000 in February, trimmed 69,000 jobs from December and January payroll revisions, and average hourly earnings rose 15 cents to $37.32.
  • Policymakers and markets reacted: the report could alter the Federal Reserve's calculus ahead of its March 17 meeting as market futures fell and crude oil spiked amid the Iran conflict.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, causing the unemployment rate to rise to 4.4%, contrary to forecasts predicting job growth and a steady unemployment rate.
  • Private-Sector payrolls decreased by 86,000 jobs in February, while federal government employment fell by 10,000, continuing a downward trend in government jobs.
  • Job losses occurred in manufacturing, health care, leisure and hospitality, construction and information sectors.

Other (sources without bias rating):

