US Embassy in Kyiv warns of ‘potentially significant air strike’ on Ukraine

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Saturday it received information about a “potentially significant air attack” on Ukraine that could happen any time in the next 24 hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also sounding the alarm, saying Ukraine’s intelligence services were told by American and European partners that Russia is preparing a strike with the Oreshnik missile.

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“We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry,” Zelenskyy said. “The specified intermediate-range weapons could be used in such a strike. It is important to act responsibly on air-raid alerts, starting this evening.”

Zelenskyy said urged for pressure to be put on Russia so it does not expand the war.

“We are drawing the attention of our partners in the United States and in Europe to the fact that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of this war also sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors,” Zelenskyy said. “If Russia is allowed to destroy lives on such a scale, then no agreement will restrain other similar hatred-based regimes from aggression and strikes. We count on a response from the world — and on a response that is not post factum, but preventive.”

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