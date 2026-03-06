Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US, Gulf states seek Ukraine’s cheap interceptor drones to stop Iranian Shaheds

Jason K. Morrell
The U.S. and several Gulf nations are talking with Ukraine about buying interceptor drones designed to destroy Iranian-made attack drones.
Image credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Full story

The United States and several Gulf nations are in talks with Ukraine about buying interceptor drones designed to destroy Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, according to a new report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv has already received requests for equipment and technical support.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, Ukraine built the systems during its war with Russia, where Iranian-style drones have repeatedly targeted cities and energy infrastructure. The same type of drone is now appearing across the Middle East, including the strike that killed six U.S. troops in Kuwait during the opening hours of the current conflict.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

ABC News reports the discussions center on acquiring Ukrainian-built drones capable of pursuing and destroying incoming Shaheds before they reach their targets.

Ukraine’s drone defenses draw global demand

Ukraine has spent more than a year accelerating development of low-cost interceptor drones. The systems use cameras and onboard artificial intelligence to identify and track incoming aircraft. Operators then guide the interceptor directly into the target drone to destroy it midair.

The economics are driving interest. Patriot interceptor missiles can cost millions of dollars per launch.

Ukrainian interceptor drones cost a few thousand dollars each. Iranian Shahed drones are estimated to cost roughly $30,000, according to ABC.

STING FPV interceptor drone is displayed at an exhibition of Ukrainian drone makers, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

That gap has drawn attention from governments now facing the same threat. Ukrainian officials say every Gulf government has contacted Kyiv — either directly or through Washington — to discuss possible purchases.

Zelenskyy confirms requests for assistance

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has received direct requests for help countering Iranian drones in the Middle East.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelenskyy said in a statement. “Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people.”

He said he directed Ukrainian officials to provide the necessary systems and deploy specialists capable of supporting partner nations’ defenses.

Discussions now focus on quantities and how the systems would be integrated into existing air defense networks. Interceptor drones must connect to radar and detection systems to track incoming threats, which could require additional infrastructure.

Technology shaped by battlefield experience

Russia has launched tens of thousands of Iranian-made drones at Ukraine since the invasion began more than four years ago. Ukrainian engineers and drone units responded by rapidly building interceptor systems designed specifically to destroy Shahed drones.

Ukrainian soldier holds interceptor drone Sting before a test flight on February 22, 2026 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine has already used those interceptors in combat, and the country’s drone industry has expanded quickly enough to produce systems beyond its immediate battlefield needs.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is willing to share that expertise with partners, provided the transfers do not weaken Ukraine’s own defenses.

U.S. officials have not commented publicly on the negotiations.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The U.S. and Gulf nations are negotiating to purchase Ukrainian-made interceptor drones that cost thousands of dollars per unit, offering a cheaper alternative to million-dollar missile systems currently used to defend against Iranian attack drones.

Lower-cost air defense option

Ukrainian interceptor drones cost a few thousand dollars each compared to millions per Patriot missile, creating a more affordable defense against $30,000 Iranian Shahed drones.

U.S. military procurement shift

The U.S. has requested specific support from Ukraine for protection against Iranian drones in the Middle East, according to President Zelenskyy.

Combat-tested technology available

Ukraine built these systems during its war with Russia, where Iranian-style drones have repeatedly targeted cities and energy infrastructure over four years.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. PBS

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. PBS

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.