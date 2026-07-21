US identifies American soldier killed in Iraq

The United States identified Tuesday morning the third American service member killed in the July 19 drone attacks.
Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, was killed in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone at Erbil Air Base. The incident is under investigation.
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Swinton was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, within the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Iranian attacks killed two other American soldiers last week. On July 17, 25-year-old Army First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii and 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzales of Texas died in Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan.
The attacks injured four other service members. They were taken to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged.
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