US intel says Iran rebuilding drone program faster than expected despite strike claims

Tehran is already firing up its drone assembly lines again. According to a CNN report citing multiple sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments, Iran is rebuilding some capabilities far faster than Washington initially expected.

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The assessment complicates public claims by U.S. officials who said American and Israeli strikes severely damaged Tehran’s ability to rebuild key military systems s for years. One U.S. official told CNN some intelligence estimates show Iran could restore portions of its drone attack capability within six months.

Drone production resumes

According to CNN, Iran has already restarted some drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April.

Drones remain one of Tehran’s most important weapons systems, and intelligence officials reportedly believe Iran could rely more heavily on unmanned systems while rebuilding damaged missile capabilities.

A U.S. official told CNN: “The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution.” On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. remains prepared to launch additional strikes if Tehran rejects a peace agreement, though he hinted his administration might pause for a few days to secure the “right answers.”

Trump also said earlier this week that he came within an hour of ordering a new wave of airstrikes.

What US intelligence says about rebuilding

CNN reported that U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is rebuilding multiple parts of its military infrastructure, including production capacity, launch systems and weapons facilities.

“The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” one U.S. official told CNN.

According to the report, intelligence officials believe Iran’s recovery has been aided by a combination of outside support and lower-than-expected damage to some military assets.

CNN also reported that intelligence points to Chinese shipments of missile components to Iran during the conflict. China denied those claims. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gui Jiakun said the allegation was “not based on facts.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says China provided support to Iran and particular components of missile manufacturing. https://t.co/LcRqx5gzng pic.twitter.com/dE5wU5zrF0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 10, 2026

How much capability remains?

According to CNN, newer intelligence assessments indicate Iran retained more capability than earlier estimates suggested.

In April, U.S. intelligence believed around 50% of Tehran’s missile launchers survived the initial bombardment. Sources now tell CNN updated estimates place that number closer to two-thirds, in part because Iranian forces have recovered equipment that had been buried or concealed.

The report also said Tehran still maintains thousands of drones, roughly half of its pre-war UAV inventory, along with portions of its maritime cruise missile capability.

The pace of rebuilding could become increasingly important if negotiations break down and military operations resume.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, testified this week that Operation Epic Fury “significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones while destroying 90% of their defense industrial base, ensuring Iran cannot reconstitute for years.”

CNN reported that multiple sources familiar with intelligence assessments dispute that timeline, saying some manufacturing capacity may be restored within months rather than a year.

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