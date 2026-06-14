US, Iran agree to peace deal, ending more than 100 days of fighting

Ally Heath
Pakistan's prime minister announced the U.S. and Iran reached a deal to end military operations in the Middle East, putting an end to more than 100 days of war.
Image credit: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

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The U.S. and Iran agreed to a peace deal that brings the two countries one step closer to ending the more than 100 days of war. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the deal Sunday — his country served as a mediator for talks — and President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S.’ acceptance of the deal.

In a post on X, Sharif said the U.S. and Iran would participate in meetings with mediators throughout the week. Both countries will sign the deal Friday in Switzerland, he said.

Shortly after, Trump acknowledged the deal on Truth Social stating the deal “is now complete.”

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” he wrote.

Straight Arrow News previously reported Trump said the two nations would sign the deal electronically.

The deal has been widely described as a “memorandum of understanding” instead of a ceasefire. Trump called it a “major step” towards ending fighting on a call with The Wall Street Journal.

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It provides a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, and Iran would also need to agree not to obtain nuclear weapons. The agreement allows for 60 days of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and frozen foreign assets.

“We’ll get the nuclear dust later on when we’re ready to go in and do it. I’d say over the next month or two, there’s no rush,” Trump told The Journal.

Not included in the deal is a mandatory regime change.

While Trump seemed confident both parties would come to a deal Sunday, the plan was put in jeopardy in the morning after Israel launched airstrikes into Beirut, Lebanon, against Hezbollah targets. Israel said the strikes were retaliatory after Hezbollah struck Northern Israel the day before. Later in the afternoon, Iran threatened to fire back at Israel on behalf of its proxy, Lebanon.

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Ally Heath
Ally Heath
Ally Heath is a senior digital producer for Straight Arrow based in Utah. She covers the West, including the region's water crisis.
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Sources

  1. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif via X
  2. The Wall Street Journal

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Sources

  1. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif via X
  2. The Wall Street Journal