US, Iran both claim Hormuz control; Graham cause of death revealed as race to replace begins

Both the U.S. and Iran now say they control the Strait of Hormuz. And a new round of strikes is pushing the ceasefire closer to the brink.

Plus, one of the GOP’s most influential Senate seats is suddenly up for grabs. The race to replace Lindsey Graham is already taking shape in South Carolina.

And some of America’s coldest cities are about to feel more like the Deep South. Why forecasters say parts of the country could experience dangerously rare heat this week.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, July 13, 2026.

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US and Iran both claim control of Strait of Hormuz as countries exchange attacks

The fight over the Strait of Hormuz escalated again Monday, with both the U.S. and Iran now claiming control of one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The latest round of fighting began when Iran struck a container ship off the coast of Oman.

The U.S. responded with a new wave of strikes, targeting air defenses, coastal radar sites, missile and drone systems, as well as small attack boats that the military says could threaten commercial shipping.

Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP

Iranian state media says at least one person was killed and four others were wounded.

Both sides now insist they control the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. saying the waterway remains open to shipping, while Iran continues to claim it has effectively closed it.

The conflict is also spreading across the region.

Kuwait says its air defenses intercepted Iranian attacks overnight, Jordan’s military says it shot down four missiles, and Bahrain activated its air raid sirens, though officials say no new attacks have been confirmed there.

As Senate mourns Lindsey Graham, Republicans turn to who will replace him

When senators return to Capitol Hill Monday morning, they will do so without one of the chamber’s most recognizable faces and voices.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sudden death is now shifting from a weekend of tributes to questions about who fills his seat and what his absence means for Republicans.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Flags remain at half-staff across Washington after Graham died Saturday night.

His spokesman says preliminary findings from the D.C. medical examiner show he died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The 71-year-old had returned from Ukraine just hours earlier, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continued pushing for stronger U.S. support against Russia.

On Truth Social, Trump called Graham “a true American patriot.”

Meanwhile, former President Joe Biden remembered a senator who often disagreed with him but never lost his commitment to public service.

Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2026

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware was a friend and was just traveling with Graham in Turkey.

“Over dinner, to celebrate his birthday, in Ankara, we were talking about how unlikely it was that either of us would end up senators,” Coon said. “His childhood was hard. He was orphaned at a young age, and he never imagined he’d be a United States senator. He was in a good mood, having just won his primary. And he was very focused on Ukraine. We had met with President Zelenskyy earlier that day, and it was a great meeting.”

The political focus now shifts to South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Graham’s term through January.

At the same time, Republicans must quickly choose a new nominee for the November midterm election, as Graham was up for re-election and was seeking a sixth term.

Rep. Ralph Norman is expected to announce this week whether he will run, while Congresswoman Nancy Mace is also considering a bid.

Trump said he already has a preferred candidate in mind, but told NBC it’s too soon to say who.

“I have somebody that I think would be great, but I don’t want to say it now because it just, you know, it’s too soon with Lindsey,” Trump said. “I don’t want to even talk about anybody. But I do have somebody that I think is really good.”

McConnell breaks weeks of silence, revealing fall and pneumonia diagnosis

While Washington is remembering one Senate giant, another is finally explaining why he’s been missing from Capitol Hill.

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he was briefly unconscious due to a fall last month at his home in Washington D.C., and has been recovering from a mild case of pneumonia that he contracted while in the hospital.

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican released a lengthy statement Sunday, along with a new photo of himself and his wife, Elaine Chao, after weeks of growing questions about his condition.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion,” McConnell wrote. “I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”

Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell

McConnell says he has since moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where he is continuing physical therapy as doctors try to determine what caused the fall.

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” McConnell continued. “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct.”

The senator says he isn’t ready to return to the Senate yet, but plans to complete the final months of his term before retiring in January.

Heat dome drives dangerous heat as temperatures could top 110°F

Get ready for another stretch of dangerous heat. Millions of Americans are under heat alerts as a heat dome settles over the western and central United States.

The National Weather Service said this is the first widespread, significant heat wave of the summer for parts of the Mountain West, the Northern Plains and the Upper Great Lakes.

Dangerous and record-breaking heat will continue across the Intermountain West and North-Central U.S. through at least midweek, with heat persisting beyond next weekend as well. Be sure to follow proper heat safety tips! pic.twitter.com/fmtX6mzwem — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 11, 2026

The hottest conditions are expected through Tuesday, with some communities forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher. Forecasters indicated these locations might experience unusually high temperatures for mid-July, potentially breaking all-time record highs.

For instance, International Falls, Minnesota, known for its bitter cold, could reach 100 for the first time since 1923.

Health experts have also warned that last month’s cooler-than-normal weather may have left many people less prepared for this type of heat, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. They’re urging people to limit time spent outdoors, stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible and drink plenty of water.

Actor Sam Neill, 78, dies suddenly and unexpectedly: Family

A familiar face to moviegoers worldwide is gone. Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in “Jurassic Park,” has died.

The New Zealand actor had been battling blood cancer for five years but announced in April that he was cancer-free.

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

In a statement, his family said his death was “sudden and unexpected” but called it a blessing that he remained cancer-free until the end.

Beyond Jurassic Park, Neill starred in films such as “The Piano,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Event Horizon” and “The Hunter” during a career spanning more than five decades.

Neill was 78 years old.

USPS debuts Barbie Forever stamps

Last week, USPS announced a price increase for Forever stamps. Now, this week, the service is trying to add a little more style with a new collection of Barbie stamps.

Ten new Barbie Forever stamps are now available, showcasing the iconic doll in various careers such as astronaut, doctor, music star and soccer player. The collection also features Barbie’s signature pink throughout the designs.

USPS

The stamps belong to the USPS Forever series and now cost 82 cents each following the Postal Service’s recent price hike over the weekend.

Barbie fans got an early look. The stamps debuted at the national Barbie doll collectors’ convention in Austin before going on sale to the public.

More from Straight Arrow:

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The United States has one of the world’s highest incarceration rates. A majority of people who leave jail end up returning. Jails often are de facto mental health treatment centers.

The criminal justice system, particularly the carceral parts of it, is under strain.

In response, cities and counties across the nation are investing hundreds of millions — even billions — of dollars to build new jails.

Supporters say the behemoth design and construction projects will improve public safety and create more humane conditions for those who live, work and volunteer inside new facilities.

Critics argue cities are doubling down on mass incarceration, which amounts to prettying up cages rather than finding safer, kinder and more effective ways of dealing with harm. New buildings, they say, won’t solve the underlying problems.

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