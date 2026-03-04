US launches complex anti-narcotics operation in Ecuador 

The United States and Ecuador launched a joint anti-narcotics operation against “Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command announced in a post on X.

On Tuesday night, U.S. Southern Command released a statement saying the operations were a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism,” according to Axios. Officials said the U.S. did not provide ground troops and only assisted in an advisory role.

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan wrote in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the operation dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network linked to the Los Lobos cartel. The operation included the DEA’s European division arresting 16 suspects and seizing six tons of cocaine.

Operation Southern Spear expands

The complicated operation marks an expansion to President Donald Trump’s Operation Southern Spear, which has, until now, only involved drone strikes. The strikes have killed at least 151 people, CNN reports.

Trump previously designated Los Lobos and Los Choneros, two of Ecuador’s biggest criminal organizations, as terrorist organizations in September 2025. According to reporting from United Press International, Ecuador has recently become a key cocaine hub because of its location near Colombia and Peru, which are the world’s two biggest cocaine producers.

Donovan traveled to Quito, Ecuador, to meet with senior Ecuadorian officials on Sunday and Monday to discuss the operations, Axios said. During his visit, he reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to support Ecuador’s “efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security,” as stated in a previous statement.

One of the senior officials Donovan met during the trip was Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. Noboa previously proposed a change to the country’s constitution that would allow the U.S. to operate a military base in Ecuador. However, voters rejected his proposal in November 2025.