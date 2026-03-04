Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US launches complex anti-narcotics operation in Ecuador 

Devin Pavlou
The United States and Ecuador launched a joint anti-narcotics operation against “Designated Terrorist Organizations."
Image credit: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP via Getty Images

Full story

The United States and Ecuador launched a joint anti-narcotics operation against “Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command announced in a post on X.

On Tuesday night, U.S. Southern Command released a statement saying the operations were a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism,” according to Axios. Officials said the U.S. did not provide ground troops and only assisted in an advisory role.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan wrote in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the operation dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network linked to the Los Lobos cartel. The operation included the DEA’s European division arresting 16 suspects and seizing six tons of cocaine. 

Operation Southern Spear expands

The complicated operation marks an expansion to President Donald Trump’s Operation Southern Spear, which has, until now, only involved drone strikes. The strikes have killed at least 151 people, CNN reports

Trump previously designated Los Lobos and Los Choneros, two of Ecuador’s biggest criminal organizations, as terrorist organizations in September 2025. According to reporting from United Press International, Ecuador has recently become a key cocaine hub because of its location near Colombia and Peru, which are the world’s two biggest cocaine producers.

Donovan traveled to Quito, Ecuador, to meet with senior Ecuadorian officials on Sunday and Monday to discuss the operations, Axios said. During his visit, he reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to support Ecuador’s “efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security,” as stated in a previous statement

One of the senior officials Donovan met during the trip was Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. Noboa previously proposed a change to the country’s constitution that would allow the U.S. to operate a military base in Ecuador. However, voters rejected his proposal in November 2025.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A U.S.-backed operation in Ecuador resulted in arrests and cocaine seizures as part of an expanded anti-cartel effort that now includes ground coordination beyond previous drone strikes.

Expanded military operations abroad

The U.S. is now providing advisory support for ground operations in Ecuador targeting cartels designated as terrorist organizations, broadening involvement beyond drone strikes.

Cocaine supply chain disruption

Authorities arrested 16 suspects and seized six tons of cocaine from a network linked to Ecuador's Los Lobos cartel, which operates in a major cocaine transit hub.

Terrorist designation consequences

Two Ecuadorian criminal organizations face U.S. counterterrorism measures after being designated terrorist groups in September 2025, enabling expanded enforcement actions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 165 media outlets

Behind the numbers

According to U.S. Southern Command, at least 151 people have been killed in more than 40 strikes on alleged drug boats since September. Ecuador seized 214 tons of drugs in 2025, down from nearly 295 tons in 2024. According to Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, approximately 70% of cocaine from Colombia and Peru passes through Ecuador's ports.

Context corner

Ecuador was once considered one of Latin America's safest countries but has become one of its deadliest in recent years. The country sits between Colombia and Peru, the world's largest cocaine producers, making it a critical transit hub. Violence escalated after 2018 when local gangs partnered with Mexican cartels, leading to prison riots and territorial conflicts.

Global impact

Ecuador serves as a critical logistical hub where cocaine from Colombia and Peru is stockpiled and distributed to Central America, the United States and Europe. The operations represent a broader U.S. strategy to combat drug trafficking throughout Latin America, with implications for international drug markets and regional security cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Southern Command via X
  2. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the action as an expanded U.S. military footprint — using "invasion-like" language and putting "narco-terrorists" in quotes to signal skepticism about securitized labels and sovereignty costs.
  • Media outlets in the center present a neutral "new phase" account; all agree joint operations were announced amid scant operational detail.
  • Media outlets on the right adopt law-and-order rhetoric, foregrounding "SOUTHCOM," calling the move "decisive" and using "narco-terrorists" to justify force.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

165 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. and Ecuadorian military forces launched joint operations on March 3, 2026, targeting designated terrorist organizations involved in narco-terrorism in Ecuador according to U.S. Southern Command.
  • U.S. special forces are advising Ecuadorian commandos by providing intelligence, logistical, and raid planning support but are not participating directly in the raids.
  • The operations are part of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's initiative to strengthen regional security cooperation with the United States amid escalating violence caused by drug cartels.
  • U.S. Southern Command praised the Ecuadorian armed forces' commitment and courage in combating narcoterrorism, highlighting the partnership as a significant step in regional efforts to protect citizens.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced the launch of joint operations with the United States and regional allies to fight drug trafficking in a "new phase."
  • Ecuador's role as a transit hub helps explain the surge in violence, with around 70% of drugs from Colombia and Peru moving through the country and fueling deadly turf wars.
  • Officials said meetings in Quito involved senior U.S. military leaders Francis Donovan, U.S. Southern Command chief, and Mark Schafer, head of U.S. special operations, while the United States deployed Air Force personnel to the former Manta base in December.
  • Noboa announced a curfew from March 15 to 30 in Guayas, Los Rios, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas and El Oro, while Interior Minister John Reimberg urged residents to "Stay home."
  • The moves position Ecuador within broader regional security efforts, as the joint operations aim to disrupt about 70% of regional cocaine routes, amid political sensitivity after a November referendum on foreign bases.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched joint operations against designated terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking on March 3, 2026, aiming to combat narco-terrorism in the region.
  • President Daniel Noboa announced a new phase in fighting narcoterrorism and organized crime with support from regional allies, emphasizing military and police involvement to ensure peace.
  • The U.S. Southern Command praised Ecuadorian forces for their commitment and courage, highlighting collaboration among regional partners as essential to defeating narco-terrorism.
  • Ecuador is a critical logistics hub for cocaine trafficking from Colombia and Peru, with drugs shipped through its ports to Central America, the United States, and Europe.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. U.S. Southern Command via X
  2. Axios

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.