US launches further strikes in Iran after Trump promised ‘very hard’ response

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
The U.S. launched strikes against Iran late Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump earlier said the military would strike the country “very hard.” 
Image credit: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images
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The U.S. launched strikes against Iran late Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump earlier said the military would strike the country “very hard.” 

U.S. Central Command wrote that the strikes began at 5:15 p.m. ET, which was 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning in Iran. The New York Times reported that explosions were heard in Qeshm and Kish Islands near the Strait of Hormuz. Cities like Minab and Sirik also reported strikes.

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Shortly before the strikes began, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters in Florida that the new strikes were an attempt to pressure Iran into negotiating a more agreeable peace deal with the U.S. 

“If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs,” Hegseth said. “And we’re very good at it. Nobody better in the world.”

The strikes come a day after the U.S. said Iran downed an Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump said Iran would “pay the price” because it took too long to negotiate a deal, while disparaging the country’s military. 

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess,” Trump wrote. “Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized the proposed attacks, saying the U.S. is threatening to target civilian infrastructure in its latest strikes. 

“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people,” he wrote. “Threats to target them—from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries—are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will.”

Pezeshkian said Iran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.”

The U.S. military claimed responsibility for disabling an oil tanker on Wednesday that it said violated the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was owned by Palau, a small island country in Oceania. India condemned the attack, saying three of the crew were still missing.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. has launched active military strikes against Iran, a development that directly affects oil supply routes, energy prices and the risk of broader conflict involving American forces.

Strait of Hormuz under fire

Strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil passes, occurred alongside a U.S.-enforced blockade that has already disabled at least one commercial tanker.

American forces engaged

The U.S. military is conducting active strikes and enforcing a blockade, meaning American personnel are already in direct armed conflict in the region.

Negotiations described as ongoing

Defense Secretary Hegseth said the strikes are intended to pressure Iran into a deal, meaning the military action is framed as part of an active, unresolved negotiating process.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 17 media outlets

Do the math

The international crude oil benchmark traded above $93 a barrel Wednesday, up over 25% since the war began. U.S. crude climbed nearly 2% to $89.72 per barrel and Brent rose 1.3% to $92.74. The Dow Jones fell more than 600 points. The U.S. also signed a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill the same day.

Global impact

Iran's ability to restrict the Strait of Hormuz — through which a large share of global oil and gas flows — has driven up energy prices worldwide and contributed to inflation in the U.S. and other countries. Countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and India have been directly affected by the escalating conflict.

History lesson

The U.S. has a long history of using economic sanctions and military pressure to push Iran toward nuclear negotiations, most notably during the 2015 JCPOA negotiations. Iran has historically resisted making concessions under direct military threat, a pattern its UN ambassador referenced in his Security Council remarks.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strikes as a diplomatic lever, highlighting a Pentagon view that they could strengthen Washington’s hand and stressing phrases like “escalation of tensions” and “unwarranted and continued aggression.”
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present “new attacks” on “multiple targets” with little context, while center coverage sits between them, emphasizing timing, Trump’s vow to hit Iran “hard,” and regional retaliation.

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Media landscape

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17 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • US Central Command began launching self-defense strikes at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran in response to Iran's aggression.
  • President Trump warned that Iran's leaders had delayed diplomacy with Washington and vowed to hit them hard again.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes aimed to strengthen the U.S. diplomatic position against Iran.
  • The U.S. military stated that the strikes targeted air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites in Iran.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The New York Times