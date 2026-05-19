US launches new fact-checking platform to combat declining international tourism 

Foreign tourism to the U.S. dropped by more than 5% last year, and hotel reservations for the FIFA World Cup are far below expectations in U.S. host cities.

With fewer people visiting the U.S., a new tourism board created by the Trump administration is taking steps to encourage more international residents to visit.

This week, the National Travel and Tourism Office, unofficially known as Brand USA, launched two initiatives, including a fact-checking platform that addresses “misperceptions” about U.S. entry requirements. But as the summer travel season approaches, will it be enough to get tourism numbers back up?

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‘Get Facts. Get Going.’

Brand USA announced its two new initiatives at the U.S. Travel Association’s annual trade show in Florida this week. Among them was “Get Facts. Get Going.” — a new platform that features what it calls frequent misconceptions about entry to the U.S.

The program provides real-time information on entry policies and visas, as well as fees. It also addresses concerns about whether foreign travelers are welcome.

“Get Facts. Get Going. serves as a single source of information to address misperceptions head-on,” said Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon. “We want international visitors to know that we are open for business and warmly welcome them.”

The site features questions like “Am I still welcome to visit the United States as an international traveler?” and “Do International visitors have to pay higher fees at all National Parks in the United States?”

Brand USA also launched “American Originals,” a video series that highlights what it called “uniquely American” stories.

“American Originals highlights trends like set-jetting, culinary travel, live entertainment, and more, and kicks off with spotlights on Monument Valley, Memphis, Texas, and New York City,” Dixon said.

Declining tourism in the US

Brand USA is trying to reverse declining tourism numbers. An April study found that 5.5% fewer international travelers visited the U.S. in 2025 than in 2024. Spending fell 4.6%, to $176 billion.

Canada was responsible for the largest portion of the decline, followed by Germany.

The declines have hit especially hard in places like Las Vegas. As Straight Arrow previously reported, the gambling and entertainment mecca welcomed 400,000 fewer visitors in August 2025 than in August 2024.

Lower hotel occupancy rates could have major impacts on the economy.

The problem is ongoing

The outlook isn’t promising even in the 11 U.S. cities that are slated to host World Cup matches this summer.

A survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that hotel bookings are tracking below forecasts, with the majority of those polled citing visa barriers and geopolitical concerns.

“Hotels across host markets have spent years preparing for the World Cup, and while there is real excitement, the data points to a more nuanced outlook,” said Rosanna Maietta, president & CEO of AHLA. She noted, however, there are still opportunities for the numbers to improve.

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