US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump follows through on threat

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The U.S. launched a new wave of strikes inside Iran after President Donald Trump promised to hit the country "very hard."
Image credit: AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed

The U.S. launched a new wave of strikes inside Iran after President Donald Trump promised to hit the country “very hard.”

The U.S. military says it hit dozens of targets inside Iran overnight, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal defense sites and other strategic locations.

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Hours earlier, Trump told reporters the U.S. would “be hitting them very hard” in response to new attacks by Iran, targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East.

It was the second night of strikes, following U.S.-Saudi strikes overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, which left 20 people dead. U.S. Central Command said it was targeting Iranian proxies in Iraq.

Smoke rises following explosion at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 29, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Strikes across the Middle East

As the strikes continued, the fallout reached other countries across the region.

Egyptian officials say a drone sparked a fire at a port on the Mediterranean coast, though they have not said who was responsible.

  • DAMIETTA PORT AUTHORITY/Handout via REUTERS
  • DAMIETTA PORT AUTHORITY/Handout via REUTERS
  • DAMIETTA PORT AUTHORITY/Handout via REUTERS

In Jordan, the military said it intercepted five missiles fired from Iran, just as it had overnight into Wednesday.

And in Kuwait, officials said an Iranian strike hit a building used by a Chinese company, killing one worker.

Where do negotiations stand?

Meanwhile, after days of disputing claims from the U.S. and Iran on negotiations, Pakistan says U.S.-Iran talks are “ongoing” on de-escalation and the Strait of Hormuz.

“Negotiations between parties are ongoing, particularly on (the) Strait of Hormuz and to de-escalate,” Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters, according to CBS News.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing conflict with Iran have kept oil prices higher this summer, but they were down nearly 1% as of early Thursday morning.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Active U.S. military strikes on Iran and regional disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz are keeping oil prices elevated, with direct effects on fuel and energy costs for American consumers.

Oil prices remain elevated

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz linked to the conflict have kept oil prices higher this summer, according to the article.

Negotiations described as ongoing

Pakistan's foreign ministry said U.S.-Iran talks on de-escalation and the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, though the underlying claims remain attributed and unverified independently.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News