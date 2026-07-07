US launches ‘powerful’ retaliatory strikes against Iran

The U.S. military on late Tuesday afternoon said it carried out new strikes on Iran.

According to a post by U.S. Central Command, the strikes were in retaliation for Iran’s attacks against commercial ships traveling inside the Strait of Hormuz. The post described the attacks as “powerful” and said they were to “impose heavy costs” on Iran for targeting the ships.

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“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” the post said.

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

In a statement to Reuters, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said, “It’s quite clear that the U.S. will lead the negotiations to failure.

Tuesday’s strikes were similar to those that occurred in late June, when the U.S. launched a wave of attacks after the U.S. accused Iran of striking a commercial ship.

Ongoing discussions

The attacks come as the two countries are negotiating traffic inside the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it has the authority to charge a fee for ships passing through the strait. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on Iran’s claim during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s an international waterway,” Rubio said. “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway.”

On Tuesday, U.S. officials said they revoked a temporary sanctions waiver that allowed Iran to sell its oil on the global market. They said the decision was because of the strikes on the ships.

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