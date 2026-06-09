US launches strikes on Iran after downing of an Army Apache helicopter

Devin Pavlou
The U.S. has launched retaliatory strikes on Iran after Iranian forces shot down an American Apache helicopter yesterday.
Image credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

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The U.S. has launched retaliatory strikes on Iran after Iranian forces shot down an American Apache helicopter yesterday. President Donald Trump said the helicopter was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. Both American pilots were recovered safely.

According to a post from U.S. Central Command, the strikes were “in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter,” and “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

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Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. “must” respond to the attack in a post on Truth Social. Central Command did not provide any details on the attack. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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