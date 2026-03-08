Unbiased. Straight Facts.
US military announces 7th soldier death from Iran war

Cole Lauterbach
A seventh soldier has died in Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israeli conflict in the Middle East. 
Image credit: Adri Salido/Getty Images
A seventh soldier has died in Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran in the Middle East. 

U.S. Central Command announced Sunday afternoon that an unnamed soldier passed away Saturday night, succumbing to injuries sustained from the Iranian regime’s initial attacks. Officials said they’ll release the deceased soldier’s identity 24 hours after their family is notified.

CENTCOM said the service member was in Saudi Arabia on March 1 when they were seriously wounded. Iranian forces targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj in its initial attacks, but it’s not clear if the soldier was at that location when they were attacked. The base supports U.S. and Saudi military members and hosts communications equipment. 

The soldier’s death comes just hours after President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of six soldiers killed last week in Kuwait. The somber event took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Officials announced earlier this week that Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, all perished on March 1. 

President Trump on Saturday attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed during the opening days of the war with Iran.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The first deaths of the campaign stemmed from a drone attack in Port Shuaiba. All were members of the 103rd Sustainment Command, based in Des Moines, Iowa. The regiment was stationed in Kuwait to provide food, supplies and other logistics support to the military.

An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
