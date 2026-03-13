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US military crash kills 6; Trump issues warning to Iran

Shea Taylor
Four of the six crew members onboard a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Iraq have been confirmed dead.
Image credit: AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the deaths of all six crew members aboard a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Iraq.

Officials said the KC-135 refueling aircraft was involved in the operation against Iran and that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The exact cause is under investigation.

Israeli media released a photo of a second U.S. refueling aircraft involved in the mid-air crash. In the photo, part of the plane’s tail fin is missing.

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‘Watch what happens’

Tehran experienced multiple attacks on Friday morning, and President Donald Trump issued a new warning as the war with Iran nears two weeks.

Explosions rocked the Iranian capital as protesters gathered for the annual Quds Day rally to support Palestinians. Thousands filled the streets, chanting slogans like “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

Iranian state television said a large blast struck a square filled with demonstrators.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear. However, earlier, Israel warned it would “conduct operations in this area in the coming hours” and urged people nearby to evacuate.

Trump also issued a new threat aimed at what he called the “deranged scumbags” of the Iranian regime, telling them to “watch what happens today.”

He offered no specifics, but added, “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

Conflict continues to rattle global energy markets

Oil prices remain around $100 a barrel Friday, even after Trump eased sanctions on Russian oil, allowing countries to buy Russian shipments stranded at sea.

That move comes as the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply, remains closed.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has resulted in American military casualties and is driving oil prices to $100 per barrel while disrupting global energy supply routes.

Military casualties confirmed

Four U.S. service members are confirmed dead and two remain missing after a military refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq during operations against Iran.

Energy costs rising

Oil prices are holding near $100 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20% of global oil supply, remains closed.

Conflict escalation underway

Trump warned of imminent action against Iran as explosions struck Tehran during public demonstrations, with the conflict now approaching two weeks.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. New York Post
  3. The New York Times
  4. Financial Times

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. New York Post
  3. The New York Times
  4. Financial Times

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