US military crash kills 6; Trump issues warning to Iran

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the deaths of all six crew members aboard a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Iraq.

Officials said the KC-135 refueling aircraft was involved in the operation against Iran and that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The exact cause is under investigation.

All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased



TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

Israeli media released a photo of a second U.S. refueling aircraft involved in the mid-air crash. In the photo, part of the plane’s tail fin is missing.

תיעוד: אחד ממטוסי התדלוק האמריקניים, שהיה מעורב אתמול בתאונה בשמי עיראק, צולם בנתב"ג ללא חלק משמעותי ממיצב הכיוון בזנב המטוס. תיעוד המטוס הגיע אלינו הבוקר, ומלמד משהו על התאונה החריגה במהלך התקיפות באיראן



המטוס השני שהיה מעורב בתאונה התרסק בעיראק, גורל ששת אנשי הצוות לא ידוע pic.twitter.com/igBPfEOZjf — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) March 13, 2026

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‘Watch what happens’

Tehran experienced multiple attacks on Friday morning, and President Donald Trump issued a new warning as the war with Iran nears two weeks.

Explosions rocked the Iranian capital as protesters gathered for the annual Quds Day rally to support Palestinians. Thousands filled the streets, chanting slogans like “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

Iranian state television said a large blast struck a square filled with demonstrators.

Watch the Trump and Netanyahu regimes bomb the people of Tehran attending the International Quds Day rally.



A fearless nation. pic.twitter.com/ecMb3f3Hqh — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) March 13, 2026

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear. However, earlier, Israel warned it would “conduct operations in this area in the coming hours” and urged people nearby to evacuate.

Trump also issued a new threat aimed at what he called the “deranged scumbags” of the Iranian regime, telling them to “watch what happens today.”

He offered no specifics, but added, “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

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Conflict continues to rattle global energy markets

Oil prices remain around $100 a barrel Friday, even after Trump eased sanctions on Russian oil, allowing countries to buy Russian shipments stranded at sea.

That move comes as the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply, remains closed.