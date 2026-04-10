US moves to automatic draft registration but not a military draft

William Jackson
For decades, the federal government has required most young American men to register with the Selective Service after turning 18 or face penalties, but that requirement is about to go automatic.
Image credit: Selective Service System Via X
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For decades, the federal government has required most young American men to register with the Selective Service after turning 18 or face penalties, but that requirement is about to go automatic.

The Selective Service System plans to automatically register eligible men by December 2026 under a change Congress approved in the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The move would replace the long-standing system that largely required men ages 18 to 25 to register.

The Selective Service says it exists to maintain a pool of registrants that could be used only if the president and Congress authorize a draft during a national emergency. The United States still relies on an all-volunteer force, and the last draft ended in 1973 during the Vietnam War.

Antiwar demonstrators burn their draft cards on the steps of the Pentagon during the Vietnam War, Washington, DC.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The issue has also drawn political attention. When asked about the possibility of a draft amid the Iran war, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump “keeps his options on the table.”

The change comes as the war in Iran and debate over U.S. troop commitments have raised new public questions about military readiness and the possibility of a draft.

Why automatic registration is changing now

The government has required most men ages 18 to 25 to register in case a draft is ever reinstated. Selective Service says the new law would shift that responsibility from individuals to the government by drawing on federal data sources.

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Proponents say the change should save millions of dollars now spent on outreach and compliance efforts, according to the BBC. It also comes after compliance slipped. CNBC reported that 81% of eligible men registered in 2024, down from the previous year.

What changed in the law — and what remains unclear

The key legal change came in the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which the Selective Service says mandated automatic registration.

The Selective Service says the change will be implemented by integrating with federal data sources, though the agency has not specified which databases it will use. The BBC reported that most states and territories already automatically register men when they obtain a driver’s license.

Selective Service System Via X

That leaves major implementation details unclear. The agency has not publicly explained how it would resolve errors, exemptions or disputed records.

The Selective Service says it maintains a system that can provide manpower only “when authorized by the President and Congress.” CNBC reported that there are currently no formal plans to reinstate a draft.

Automatic registration would expand the pool of people on file, but it would not by itself activate a draft.

For many, the registration requirement is easy to ignore until the notice actually arrives.

When the Selective Service becomes personal

For decades, it’s been a rite of passage for young American men: turn eighteen, and you’ve got thirty days to register with the Selective Service or face a potential felony. But that requirement is about to go automatic.
William Jackson in the Marine Corps in 2010.
William Jackson in the Marine Corps in 2013.
William Jackson in the Marine Corps in 2012.
Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel mission at the Combat Center's Lavic Lake Training Area July 30, 2013. HMLA-367 utilized a UH-1Y to escort two CH-53's, which carried Marines and sailors with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, to rescue the simulated downed pilot.

A couple of weeks before my 18th birthday in 2008, an envelope from the government showed up in the mail. Inside was the Selective Service paperwork — the kind of form that looks routine until you realize what it is asking of you. At the time, I had not decided whether I wanted to join the military.

Seeing that notice felt strange and unavoidable. I remember feeling confused at first, then a little uneasy. Not panicked, exactly, but aware that the paper in my hands mattered more than most mail did. It was asking me to step into a system I had not yet chosen, at a moment when my future still felt open.

What made it harder to brush off was everything happening around me. My brother was already on his third tour in Iraq, so military service was not abstract in our house. Filling out that paperwork did not feel like checking off some distant civic requirement.

At that age, I was still thinking in terms of classes, next steps and possibilities. Then this form showed up, reminding me that the country had its own ideas for me.

I signed it, and 15 months later, I decided to join the Marine Corps. With the Iraq war still going and the Selective Service notice fresh in my mind, part of me wanted to make that choice myself, instead of feeling like the government might one day make it for me.

What recruiting data shows about the volunteer force

Separate from the draft debate, recruiting data helps paint a broader picture of military readiness.

USAFacts reports that military applications hit a 40-year low in 2022, but the Pentagon estimated that 146,473 people enlisted in fiscal year 2024, up 14% from 2022’s low mark. As of April 2025, all branches except the Space Force were on track to meet or exceed their recruiting goals. The Defense Department expected to meet all 2025 recruiting goals.

In December 2025, the Defense Department described fiscal year 2025 as its best recruiting year in 15 years. According to the Defense Department, the Army exceeded its goal with 62,050 recruits; the Navy brought in 44,096; the Air Force recruited 30,166; the Space Force added 819; and the Marine Corps reached 26,600. Department officials credited faster medical screening, aptitude-improvement courses and other recruiting changes.

USAFacts notes that Congress approved several recent pay raises, including an additional 10.5% increase for junior enlistees effective in 2025. It also says the military adjusted recruiting strategies and expanded preparation programs for applicants.

USAFacts also highlighted continuing recruiting challenges. The overall size of the military is down sharply from its Cold War and Vietnam-era peaks. It says 77% of young adults are disqualified from service without a waiver, with obesity, education shortfalls and criminal or drug records among the biggest barriers. In a 2024 survey, 87% of people ages 16 to 21 said they were probably not or definitely not considering enlistment.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Congress has mandated that the federal government automatically register eligible men for the Selective Service by December 2026, shifting a legal obligation that previously required individual action.

Registration becomes automatic

Men who turn 18 will be registered through federal data sources without submitting a form, though the Selective Service has not explained how errors, exemptions or disputed records will be resolved.

Existing penalties still apply

Registration with the Selective Service remains tied to eligibility for federal student aid, job training programs and federal employment, obligations the article indicates remain unchanged under the new system.

No draft is currently planned

CNBC reported there are no formal plans to reinstate a draft; automatic registration expands the pool of registrants on file but does not by itself activate conscription.

Get the big picture

Community reaction

On social media, reactions ranged from alarm among parents of draft-age sons to pushback from users noting registration has long been required. Some critics, including human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid, drew comparisons to the absence of automatic voter registration.

Context corner

The U.S. has used conscription in six conflicts, most recently Vietnam, when about 1.8 million men were drafted. President Jimmy Carter reinstated Selective Service registration in 1980 amid Cold War tensions, creating the current standby system.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasized concerns about civil liberties, racial disparities and the contrast with the absence of automatic voter registration, and highlighted Trump's own five Vietnam-era draft deferments. Right-leaning sources focused more neutrally on the administrative and cost-saving rationale, with less emphasis on those critiques.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Selective Service System
  2. The New York Times
  3. BBC
  4. CNBC
  5. USAFacts

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Sources

  1. Selective Service System
  2. The New York Times
  3. BBC
  4. CNBC
  5. USAFacts

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