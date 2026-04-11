US Navy ships reportedly push through Strait as Trump says forces are ‘clearing’ it

Two U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday reportedly clearing conditions for clearing mines.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

The movement marked the first known transit by U.S. warships through the strait since the start of the war against Iran.

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The operation was not coordinated with Iran, an official told Axios, who said it was intended to boost confidence among commercial vessels amid concerns about security in the region.

Iranian state media characterized the transit as a violation of a ceasefire agreement and reported threats to target the ships. The U.S. official said no such warning was received.

The transit comes as the reopening of the strait remains a key provision of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal. The waterway, which lies off Iran’s southern coast, is a critical route for global oil shipments and broader international trade.

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Shipping traffic has remained limited in the days following the ceasefire, with only a small number of vessels eported to have passed through Saturday. A U.S. official said earlier in the week that some ships had avoided the route due to intimidation concerns.

In a social media post early Saturday, President Donald Trump referenced efforts to secure the strait, stating that the U.S. was “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and downplaying Iran’s military capabilities.