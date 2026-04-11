US Navy ships reportedly push through Strait as Trump says forces are ‘clearing’ it

Diane Duenez
Several U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, U.S. officials told Axios, in what they described as an operation aimed at reinforcing freedom of navigation in international waters.
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Two U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday reportedly clearing conditions for clearing mines.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

The movement marked the first known transit by U.S. warships through the strait since the start of the war against Iran.

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The operation was not coordinated with Iran, an official told Axios, who said it was intended to boost confidence among commercial vessels amid concerns about security in the region.

Iranian state media characterized the transit as a violation of a ceasefire agreement and reported threats to target the ships. The U.S. official said no such warning was received.

The transit comes as the reopening of the strait remains a key provision of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal. The waterway, which lies off Iran’s southern coast, is a critical route for global oil shipments and broader international trade.

Shipping traffic has remained limited in the days following the ceasefire, with only a small number of vessels eported to have passed through Saturday. A U.S. official said earlier in the week that some ships had avoided the route due to intimidation concerns.

In a social media post early Saturday, President Donald Trump referenced efforts to secure the strait, stating that the U.S. was “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and downplaying Iran’s military capabilities.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, remains restricted in practice despite a ceasefire agreement, with commercial shipping traffic still limited due to documented intimidation concerns.

Ceasefire terms in dispute

Iranian state media characterized the U.S. naval transit as a ceasefire violation and reported threats to target the ships; a U.S. official said no such warning was received, leaving the agreement's terms contested.

Oil route uncertainty persists

The strait handles a critical share of global oil shipments, and its continued limited use reflects conditions that have not yet normalized following the ceasefire.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

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