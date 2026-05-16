US, Nigerian forces kill senior ISIS leader in Nigeria

Diane Duenez
U.S. and Nigerian forces killed a senior Islamic State leader and several other militants in a joint operation in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday. U.S. officials described the mission as a major blow to the extremist group’s global network.
Image credit: US AFRICA COMMAND
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U.S. and Nigerian forces killed a senior Islamic State leader and several other militants in a joint operation in northeastern Nigeria. U.S. officials described the mission as a major blow to the extremist group’s global network.

U.S. Africa Command on Saturday said the operation was carried out “at the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War” and in coordination with the Nigerian government.

The command said its initial assessment found that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was among those killed. AFRICOM said no American service members were injured in the operation.

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“This operation underscores the exceptional value of the U.S.-Nigeria partnership,” AFRICOM commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson said in a statement. “Our two nations will relentlessly pursue and neutralize terrorist threats and are committed to protecting our people and interests.”

According to AFRICOM, al-Minuki helped oversee ISIS media and financial operations and played a central role in the development of weapons, explosives and drones used by the extremist network. The command described him as “the most active terrorist in the world” and said he had extensive involvement in planning attacks and directing hostage-taking operations.

President Donald Trump praised the mission in a post on Truth Social Friday, calling it a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” carried out by “brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans,” Trump wrote, adding that ISIS’ global operations had been “greatly diminished” by al-Minuki’s death.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X that the operation followed months of intelligence gathering after Trump directed the Pentagon in late 2025 to prepare actions against militants targeting Christians in Nigeria.

“For months, we hunted this top ISIS leader in Nigeria who was killing Christians, and we killed him — and his entire posse,” Hegseth wrote.

A statement posted by U.S. Africa Command on X said the mission targeted “a significant presence of ISIS fighters in Northeastern Nigeria,” resulting in the deaths of “multiple high value individuals including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.”

The operation marks an increase in U.S. involvement against ISIS-linked groups operating in West Africa. Nigeria has faced years of attacks, kidnappings and bombings by militant groups concentrated largely in the country’s north and northeast. 

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A U.S.-Nigerian military operation killed a senior ISIS leader whom American officials described as central to the group's global media, financial and weapons operations, including planning attacks targeting Americans.

Threat to Americans documented

AFRICOM said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki played a role in planning operations to target Americans, a threat the command described as now removed.

US military role expanding

The operation marks an increase in U.S. military involvement against ISIS-linked groups in West Africa.

Intelligence drove the mission

According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the operation followed months of intelligence gathering directed by President Donald Trump in late 2025.

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Behind the numbers

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was born in 1982 in Borno State, Nigeria. The U.S. sanctioned him in 2023. The operation that killed him lasted three hours, and involved 200 U.S. troops already deployed to Nigeria alongside drones.

Global impact

The killing of a senior ISIS commander in Nigeria signals a growing U.S. counterterrorism focus on West Africa and the Sahel, where IS affiliates have expanded after losing territory in Iraq and Syria. The operation also affects neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which share the Lake Chad Basin with Nigeria and face related insurgent threats.

History lesson

The U.S. has a history of targeting senior terrorist leaders, including ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in 2019. Past experience shows that while such strikes can disrupt organizations, groups like ISIS have repeatedly replaced leadership and continued operations, with analysts cautioning that a single strike is unlikely to significantly degrade ISWAP long-term.

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Sources

  1. US Africa Command
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Media landscape

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312 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • US and Nigerian forces jointly killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, ISIS's global second-in-command, in a complex operation in the Lake Chad area, announced by President Donald Trump and confirmed by Nigerian authorities.
  • Trump described the mission as meticulously planned, with intelligence sources monitoring al-Minuki's activities before the strike.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that a joint military operation conducted by U.S. And Nigerian forces successfully eliminated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he identified as the global second-in-command of ISIS.
  • Trump described the strike as a "meticulously planned and very complex mission" that flawlessly targeted al-Minuki on the African continent.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced that U.S. And Nigerian forces killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as ISIS's second-in-command globally, in a joint operation in Nigeria.
  • Trump said the operation was meticulously planned and involved U.S. Intelligence sources monitoring al-Minuki's activities in Africa.

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Sources

  1. US Africa Command
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth