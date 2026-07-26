US pauses strikes on Iran after 13 consecutive nights of attacks

Cassandra Buchman
The Trump administration paused striking Iran over the weekend, a departure from the last almost-two weeks where attacks were happening daily. A Department of Defense official told CNN operations are "on a hold."
Image credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
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The Trump administration paused striking Iran over the weekend, a departure from the last almost-two weeks where attacks were happening nightly. A Department of Defense official told CNN operations are “on a hold.”

The New York Times is reporting the same, writing that Trump has set aside plans to escalate the war.

There are reportedly a few reasons for this: CNN wrote, citing the official, Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine both raised concerns about escalation during a White House meeting on Friday.

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Caine brought up concerns about the U.S. munitions stockpile. A source said to CNN that Caine informed Trump and the U.S. military they could carry out various options successfully — but there could be possible implications.

Another concern raised at the meeting was the potential for massive civilian casualties, according to CNN. Trump has, multiple times since the war against Iran began, threatened attacks on civilian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants. Following through on this could make Trump guilty of war crimes and — depending on the scale of civilian harm — genocide, legal, military and human rights experts previously said to Straight Arrow.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East, the war’s economic impact on the globe, the alienation of allies in the Gulf at risk of an Iranian attack, and energy and refugee crises also reportedly made Trump and his aides uneasy.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN that Trump has been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but the president continues to “retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the [Strait] of Hormuz or against allies.”

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also said Trump is “keeping all options on the table.”

“I’ve spoken with the negotiators. I’ve spoken with [Defense] Secretary Pete Hegseth. What the president is doing right now, as we’ve seen all along, is giving some talks some space,” Waltz said.

Talks are ongoing, Waltz added, from the more technical aspect to the “highest levels” within both the Iranian and U.S. governments.

Asked by “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker about whether the U.S. is backing away from a larger military attack because its weapons stockpile is depleted, Waltz said the U.S. military “has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be.”

On the topic of whether strikes are halted for the next several days, or whether there may be some in coming days, Waltz reiterated what Trump said Friday: that the U.S. military is “locked and loaded.”

Iran, for its part, said it will stop attacks as long as the United States does, Reuters reported, attributing the comments to a senior Iranian official.

“Iran’s position remains ‘attack for attack’: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations,” the official said. “That message has already been conveyed ​to the United States.”

At the same time, “Iran is prepared to mount a broad response should the U.S. launch another attack,” the official told Reuters.

“There is more skepticism ​than optimism about the halt in attacks,” the official said. “The prevailing view is that the pause is tactical rather than genuine. Iran has accumulated enough bitter experience with what ​it sees as U.S. deception.”

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Behind the numbers

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries 20% of global oil. Brent crude surpassed $100 per barrel during the escalation, its highest since May. The U.S. conducted 13 consecutive nights of strikes. Eighteen U.S. service members have died since the war began Feb. 28. Iran's Health Ministry reports more than 3,400 deaths in Iran.

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, has long been a geopolitical flashpoint. Before the war, roughly 20% of global oil trade transited through it. Iran has historically used the strait as leverage in disputes with Western powers, and control over it remains central to the current conflict.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times
  3. NBC News
  4. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the pause as de-escalation and a possible return to diplomacy, using softer terms like “pause,” “halt,” and “abruptly called off” while stressing war-risk and internal caution, including stockpile concerns.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right center President Donald Trump’s agency and strategy, pairing “pause” with warnings like “full-scale war could return” and punchier language such as “locked and loaded,” making the move look like a deliberate off-ramp that still keeps force visible.

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Media landscape

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228 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The United States and Iran both paused attacks for a second consecutive day amid ongoing efforts to negotiate an interim ceasefire deal.
  • A regional official described the strike pauses as a positive diplomatic signal supporting de-escalation efforts between the two countries.
  • Negotiations focus on a compromise allowing Iran to manage vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz with fewer shipping restrictions.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, the United States and Iran suspended military strikes for a second consecutive day, a pause mediators called a "positive signal that helps their efforts to de-escalate" after a two-week escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The Pentagon suspended the campaign late Friday after 13 nights of strikes, as President Donald Trump decided to halt escalation following concerns from advisers about depleting missile defense stocks.
  • United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told Fox News that Trump is giving negotiations "some space," while the U.S. Military maintains a naval blockade with a dozen commercial ships redirected.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. halted its nightly strikes on Iran after 13 days as President Trump considers whether Iran is ready for a deal, while tensions escalate in the region's strategic waterways.
  • Houthi rebels, backed by Iran and based in Yemen, launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities in Jizan and Yanbu, with Saudi Arabia responding by striking Houthi military positions.
  • The conflict escalated in the Red Sea region, threatening critical shipping routes including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and raising concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times
  3. NBC News
  4. Reuters