US prepares charges against Raúl Castro over 1996 civilian plane shootdown

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
The Justice Department and the FBI are expected to announce criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro.
Image credit: ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images

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The Justice Department and the FBI are expected to announce criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro Wednesday — the brother of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is expected to take part in the announcement in Miami, home to one of the country’s largest Cuban-American communities.

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Case stems from 1996 incident

Reports say U.S. officials plan to accuse Cuba’s leadership of ordering the Cuban Air Force to shoot down civilian planes in 1996.

The two “Brothers to the Rescue” aircraft had departed from Florida and were part of a group that flew missions supporting Cubans trying to leave the island.

The Cuban air force shot down both planes over international waters, killing four Cuban-Americans.

February 24, 2017 – FL, USA – The pictures of the the four Brothers to the Rescue pilots that were shot down by the Castro government 30 years ago, are displayed during a memorial held at Opa-Locka airport on February 24, 2017. (Credit Image: © C.M. Guerrero/TNS via ZUMA Wire)

NBC News reported a grand jury has already returned an indictment, though the specific charges have not been made public.

The announcement will come in conjunction with an event to honor the victims of the 1996 incident.

Ongoing tensions with Cuba

The case surfaces as the U.S. continues to increase pressure on Cuba’s government.

The island has faced deep economic struggles, including fuel shortages, repeated blackouts and growing poverty.

Just last week, CIA director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba and met with officials from the country’s interior ministry, where he said the U.S. was prepared to engage on security and economic issues.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal charges against a former foreign head of state over the killing of four Cuban-Americans mark a rare use of U.S. criminal law to pursue accountability for a decades-old act of state violence against American citizens.

Victims were U.S. citizens

The four people killed in the 1996 shootdown were Cuban-Americans, making the case a direct federal matter involving the deaths of American civilians.

Grand jury already acted

NBC News reported a grand jury has already returned an indictment, meaning the legal process is underway rather than pending.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NBC News