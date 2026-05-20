US prepares charges against Raúl Castro over 1996 civilian plane shootdown

The Justice Department and the FBI are expected to announce criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro Wednesday — the brother of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is expected to take part in the announcement in Miami, home to one of the country’s largest Cuban-American communities.

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Case stems from 1996 incident

Reports say U.S. officials plan to accuse Cuba’s leadership of ordering the Cuban Air Force to shoot down civilian planes in 1996.

The two “Brothers to the Rescue” aircraft had departed from Florida and were part of a group that flew missions supporting Cubans trying to leave the island.

The Cuban air force shot down both planes over international waters, killing four Cuban-Americans.

February 24, 2017 – FL, USA – The pictures of the the four Brothers to the Rescue pilots that were shot down by the Castro government 30 years ago, are displayed during a memorial held at Opa-Locka airport on February 24, 2017. (Credit Image: © C.M. Guerrero/TNS via ZUMA Wire)

NBC News reported a grand jury has already returned an indictment, though the specific charges have not been made public.

The announcement will come in conjunction with an event to honor the victims of the 1996 incident.

Ongoing tensions with Cuba

The case surfaces as the U.S. continues to increase pressure on Cuba’s government.

The island has faced deep economic struggles, including fuel shortages, repeated blackouts and growing poverty.

Just last week, CIA director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba and met with officials from the country’s interior ministry, where he said the U.S. was prepared to engage on security and economic issues.

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