Hegseth says ceasefire ‘holds’ despite ‘temporary’ attacks in Hormuz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the U.S. ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as both sides continue to exchange attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking Tuesday alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, Hegseth said recent strikes do not signal a breakdown in the agreement, calling them part of a “separate and distinct” military effort.

“The ceasefire is not over,” Hegseth said. “But we are going to be watching very, very closely.”

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Caine reinforced that position, noting that Iran has launched more than 10 attacks on U.S. forces since the ceasefire took effect, but said those incidents remain “below the threshold” that would trigger broader combat operations.

Attacks continue in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command says Iran has launched cruise missiles, drones, and small boats targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, including vessels under U.S. protection.

American forces have responded by intercepting drones and destroying small boats before they could strike, according to military officials.

The United Arab Emirates says its air defenses intercepted also intercepted more than a dozen missiles and multiple drones launched from Iran on Monday. Tehran has not denied those attacks, but has not claimed responsibility either.

Iran’s foreign minister warned in a post on X that the U.S. and U.A.E. “should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire.”

Smoke billows from Fujairah oil industry zone, following a drone attack, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on May 4, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERS

US pushes shipping operation forward

The military activity comes as the U.S. rolls out “Project Freedom,” an effort launched Sunday to keep commercial shipping moving through the Strait.

Officials say a protected corridor is now in place, backed by what commanders describe as a “defensive umbrella” of helicopters and fighter jets.

Hegseth described the operation as temporary, and said other countries should take on a larger role in securing the waterway.

“We hope South Korea would step up, just like we hope Japan would step up, just like we hope Australia would step up, just like we hope Europe steps up,” he said. “But we’re not waiting for them to do so.”

Trump declines to clarify ceasefire status

President Donald Trump acknowledged the recent attacks in a Truth Social post on Monday, saying Iran had “taken some shots” at other countries, but did not directly address whether U.S. vessels were targeted.

When asked whether the ceasefire is still in effect or if further U.S. strikes are coming, Trump replied, “Well, I can’t tell you that.”

Military leaders have also avoided defining the ceasefire’s status in formal terms, even as operations continue in the region.

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