Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US seizes vessel that last docked in Venezuela: Noem

Cassandra Buchman
The United States seized a vessel off of the coast of Venezuela in international waters on Saturday, multiple media outlets are reporting. This marks the second time this month, and follows U.S. President Donald Trump this week ordering a “total and complete” blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” entering and leaving the country.
Image credit: Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Second vessel seized

The United States apprehended a vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters on Saturday — the second time it's done so in December.

'Consented boarding'

U.S. officials speaking anonymously to The Associated Press called the operation a "consented boarding," and said the tanker stopped voluntarily.

Escalating tensions with Venezuela

The U.S. has been striking boats in the Caribbean, many of them linked to Venezeula, and on Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered a "TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS" going to and from Venezuela.

Full story

The United States seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela during a “pre-dawn action” on Saturday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. This marks the second time this month the U.S. apprehended a ship it says is connected to Venezuela, and follows U.S. President Donald Trump this week ordering a “total and complete” blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” entering and leaving the country.

Saturday’s operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, Noem said.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the action was a “consented boarding,” meaning that the tanker stopped voluntarily and allowed U.S. forces on the vessel.

The Venezuelan government in a statement Saturday said the U.S.’ actions are “criminal,” and that it would file complaints with the United Nations Security Council.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of another private vessel transporting Venezuelan oil, as well as the enforced disappearance of its crew, perpetrated by United States military personnel in international waters,” the statement said.

 On Wednesday, Dec. 10, the U.S. seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, also in international waters. The tanker was carrying Venezuelan oil, officials said. Crew members onboard did not resist and there were no casualties.

The Venezuelan government condemned the first seizure as well, and called it “barefaced robbery.”

Trump escalates tension with Venezuela

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that Venezuela is now “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He said pressure on the country will intensify until “they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

“I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

This year, the U.S. has been increasing its military presence in the region, accusing Venezuela of using oil revenue to fund drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

Venezuela’s government pushed back, saying the U.S. of violated “international law, free trade and the principle of free navigation” with “a reckless and grave threat.”

“[Trump] assumes that Venezuela’s oil, land and mineral wealth are his property,” the government said in a statement. “Consequently, he demands that Venezuela immediately hand over all its riches. The President of the United States intends to impose, in an utterly irrational manner, a supposed naval blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the wealth that belongs to our nation.”

US strikes on boats in the Caribbean

This is all happening as the U.S. has reportedly killed 104 people and destroyed 29 boats in strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, many of which officials say are linked to Venezuela. While U.S. officials maintain these boats are carrying drugs and the people on them are “narco-terrorists,” critics, including Latin American leaders and bipartisan American lawmakers, say the Trump administration has not provided evidence of this.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently decided not to release the full, unedited video of a controversial strike the U.S. carried out in September. Lawmakers pushed for this footage to be made public after reports came out stating that the U.S. struck two survivors after an initial attack. Coming out of a closed briefing earlier this month, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said that the attack was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service,” and that the two people the military killed in the strike were clinging to a destroyed vessel and had no means to move. 

However, after a classified briefing on Tuesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth said “of course, we’re not going to release a top-secret, full, unedited video of that to the general public.” The Pentagon will instead share the video “with the appropriate committees,” he added.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The U.S. seizure of vessels and military actions in international waters near Venezuela highlight escalating tensions, raising concerns over international law, regional stability and the justification for increased military pressure.

US-Venezuela tensions

Rising conflict between the United States and Venezuela involves claims of oil theft, mutual accusations of wrongdoing and the potential for broader regional instability.

International law and sovereignty

Actions by the U.S. in international waters and Venezuela's condemnation raise questions about respect for international law, free navigation and the sovereignty of nations.

Military actions and transparency

U.S. strikes on vessels and limited release of evidence are drawing scrutiny from international leaders and lawmakers, with concerns about accountability and civilian casualties.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 101 media outlets

Context corner

The U.S. has imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela since 2019 and has a history of oil disputes with Caracas dating back to the nationalizations of the 1970s. Venezuela relies heavily on oil exports, especially to China.

Diverging views

Articles in the left category emphasize allegations of US overreach, questions of legality and humanitarian impact and highlight high civilian casualties in maritime strikes. Right-leaning articles tend to justify the actions as part of a legitimate counter-narcotics and sanctions strategy and feature supportive voices from other governments.

Global impact

The blockade and vessel seizures have global repercussions, affecting oil supply chains and raising tensions with countries such as China and Iran, who receive Venezuelan oil and may view the US actions as threats to international trade.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem via X
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters
  4. CBS News
  5. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the U.S. vessel seizure as an aggressive escalation, emphasizing "Trump's blockade threat" and that it "ramps up pressure," even mentioning potential "land strikes."
  • Media outlets in the center remain neutral, focusing on verifiable details like "officials say."
  • Media outlets on the right portrays the action as decisive and highlight "praise for the action" from international sources.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

211 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The United States is interdicting and seizing a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, as reported by three U.S. officials who talked to numerous media outlets.
  • This action follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.
  • Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that the U.S. military's build-up aims to overthrow him and seize control of the country's oil resources.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Reuters first reported that on Dec. 20, 2025, the United States Coast Guard is seizing a second sanctioned vessel off Venezuela in international waters.
  • Observers say the moves form part of a wider pressure campaign on Venezuela's oil, with a shadow fleet disguising trades since 2019 while China remains a major buyer at roughly 4%.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Coast Guard has seized a sanctioned vessel near Venezuela, according to three U.S. officials.
  • President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela on Dec. 16, 2025.
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that the U.S. military presence aims to overthrow him and take control of Venezuela's oil resources.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem via X
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters
  4. CBS News
  5. CNN

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.