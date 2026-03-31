US strike hits ammunition depot as gas tops $4; Trump unveils Miami library tower

The U.S. hits a key ammunition depot in Iran with a bunker buster strike, targeting a city home to a nuclear site filled with enriched uranium.

Plus, lawmakers leave Washington with no deal as the DHS shutdown drags on, putting pressure on airport operations and security funding.

And Army helicopters fly low and hover outside Kid Rock’s Nashville home in a training run caught on video. The footage triggers a military review into whether flight rules were followed.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

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US strikes Iran nuclear site again as Israel strikes refinery

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair General Dan Caine are set to brief reporters on the war in Iran Tuesday morning.

It follows another night of strikes between the United States, Israel and Iran.

A massive fireball lit up the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight, with President Donald Trump sharing video of the strike on social media.

Isfahan is home to one of Iran’s key nuclear sites, targeted by U.S. strikes last June, where highly enriched uranium is believed to be stored or buried.

Iranian state media also reported explosions across Tehran, with temporary power outages after shrapnel hit an electrical substation.

Oil infrastructure is also taking major hits.

Israel’s Haifa refinery was attacked Monday, and a Kuwaiti supertanker was hit off the coast of Dubai.

No injuries or leaks were reported, but state media says the ship was fully loaded at the time.

Back here at home, gas prices are climbing.

AAA

The national average has now topped $4 a gallon, according to AAA. It’s a new high during the Trump era and up by more than a dollar a gallon since the war started.

Trump urges Congress to return early from recess, pass DHS funding bill

Trump is calling on Congress to return early from its two-week recess and pass a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Lawmakers left Capitol Hill without a deal, extending what is already the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

The Senate passed a funding bill last week, but the House rejected it before leaving for Easter break on Friday. Speaker Mike Johnson called the Senate plan a “joke.”

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Senators also held a brief pro forma session, but did not take up the House version.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump wants lawmakers to get back to Washington.

“He said that he’ll host a big Easter dinner here at the White House if Congress will come back and fight the Democrats on this issue, which we should do, because again, the Democrat party is in the wrong here. They have voted seven times against funding the Department of Homeland Security, which is completely egregious with everything we have going on in the world. And these brave men and women who serve DHS deserve to get their paychecks. The president wants to see that happen, and he wants Congress to come back to get it done.” — Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary

Before the recess, Trump said Congress should stay until a deal was reached but he had not publicly called them back since they left.

While he signed a measure to restore pay for TSA workers, helping ease long airport lines, thousands of other DHS employees are still going without pay after more than a month.

Israel approves death penalty law, setting execution as default for Palestinians convicted of attacks

The Israeli parliament has approved a controversial law allowing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

The Knesset passed the measure after hours of debate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the chamber for the vote.

Lawmakers approved it 62 to 48.

The law makes the death penalty by hanging the default punishment for Palestinians in the West Bank convicted of nationalistic killings.

Judges can still impose life sentences in limited cases.

The push was led by far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who celebrated with supporters after the vote.

They believe the law strengthens deterrence and sends a clear message.

Zain JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images

Some backers say it’s long overdue. Others in the chamber warned that it goes too far and could create legal and international consequences. Critics say the law is written in a way that largely applies to Palestinians.

Military courts, which try West Bank Palestinians, would use it as the default sentence.

Israeli civilians are tried in different courts with more discretion.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “This law once again reveals the nature of the Israeli colonial system, which seeks to legitimise extrajudicial killing under legislative cover.”

The law is already facing legal challenges.

Civil rights groups in Israel have moved to block it, and international leaders have also weighed in, warning the law violates global standards on the death penalty.

Israel has carried out only one execution in its history, in 1962.

The law is set to take effect in 30 days, but legal challenges could delay or stop it.

Army probes helicopters near Kid Rock’s home

The U.S. Army is reviewing a training flight after two attack helicopters flew low and hovered outside Kid Rock’s home — a video he posted himself.

The clips show two Apache helicopters flying low and hovering just outside his property near Nashville, Tennessee, as he salutes and gestures toward the pilots.

Army officials said the aircraft were on a training mission out of Fort Campbell. They fly routes in the Nashville area, but are now reviewing why the helicopters were operating so close to a private home.

The same flight path also crossed over a “No Kings” protest in Nashville that day. The Army said that was not part of the mission.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.” — Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division

The Army said Kid Rock did not request the flyover. The entertainer has long been a Trump supporter and the MAGA movement.

Now, investigators are looking at whether the flight followed standard procedures.

Florida renames Palm Beach airport after Trump

Florida advances with a plan to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Trump. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Monday, starting the process for the change to take effect on July 1.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said airport naming is a local decision — so no federal approval is required — but officials still have to update signs, systems and secure rights to use Trump’s name.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”



Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

The move would put the president’s name on another major landmark near Mar-a-Lago, where he lives and often travels.

Florida Republicans call it a tribute. Democrats label it a political stunt and are questioning the cost of rebranding.

Trump’s family business said it will not collect any royalties or fees from the change.

Plus, the renaming coincides with the filing of Trump-related trademarks for airport branding, including products like luggage, watches, clothing and even pet apparel.

Trump unveils Miami library plans

Trump has more than two years left in office, but he and his family are already thinking about how his presidency will be remembered.

The president posted a video on Truth Social showing renderings of a massive skyscraper in Miami, with “Trump” in large block letters across the top, similar to the letters on his hotels.

The downtown tower would contain his presidential library, rising above Biscayne Bay.

Inside, plans call for a large atrium with U.S. military aircraft, including the Boeing 747 that Qatar gifted the White House for use as Air Force One. The administration said that the plane would eventually be moved to the library after Trump leaves office.

Renderings also depict a replica of the Oval Office featuring heavy gold trim and gold drapes. The project will be constructed on a 2.6-acre site provided by Miami Dade College.

The Miami Herald reported that the foundation behind the project is looking to raise more than $1 billion to build it.

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