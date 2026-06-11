US strikes again, Iran retaliates; Knicks pull off historic Finals comeback

Peace talks are still happening, but so are the airstrikes. The U.S. hits Iran again, and Tehran fires back at American allies across the Gulf.

Plus, inflation is back above 4%, and President Donald Trump says that’s good news. His reasoning may surprise you.

And the Knicks looked dead at halftime. Hours later, they completed the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

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US launches new strikes hitting Iranian military sites as Iran fires back

The U.S. and Iran traded another round of strikes overnight, pushing the two sides closer to a wider conflict just days after Trump said a peace deal could be within reach.

The U.S. military fired Tomahawk cruise missiles and carried out a second night of attacks inside Iran, targeting surveillance sites, communications systems and air defense positions. Explosions were reported across several parts of Iran, including near the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway at the center of the conflict.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) launches Tomahawk cruise missiles from an unknown location, as the United States launched new strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, in this still image obtained from a handout video released on June 10, 2026. (U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran responded by claiming it targeted U.S. military assets across the region, including in Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted multiple drones overnight, and Jordan said it shot down missiles headed toward an area that houses U.S. troops.

The attacks also briefly shut down Kuwaiti airspace, forcing commercial flights to reroute across the region.

Speaking in Cuba on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made clear the airstrikes are meant to increase pressure on Tehran, not ease it.

“President Trump, he’s willing to go back and fight as necessary, but has given Iran an open hand to make this deal. It’s right there; they have that chance, they’re choosing to play games. They’re choosing to tap. If they want to tap, then the president will turn to the War Department. If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs, and we’re very good at it. Nobody better in the world. And again, we’re in lockstep with the White House, in lockstep with the negotiating team to make sure we set the conditions. And the targets tonight are meant to do that.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The remarks came after Trump accused Iran of taking too long to reach a deal and warned Tehran it would “pay the price” if negotiations continue to stall.

Iran said it’s still open to talks, but continues to refuse U.S. demands that it give up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

FISA surveillance law at risk of expiring following Trump’s Pulte pick

With a key surveillance program set to expire Friday, Trump has doubled down on his decision to appoint federal housing chief Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.

The president pushed back Wednesday against critics in both parties, accusing Democrats of holding national security “hostage” and confirming that Pulte will take over the office next week while the search continues for a permanent nominee.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said he wants Pulte to begin downsizing the Director of National Intelligence’s office and to return staff to their home agencies.

The controversy now threatens the future of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a surveillance program that allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications from foreign targets overseas. Congressional leaders from both parties have warned that if the law expires Friday, investigators could lose access to a tool they say has helped disrupt terrorist plots and track foreign threats.

“It’s important that that program does not go dark on Friday when it expires, because just understand, FISA has been used time and time again to stop terrorist attacks here on our homeland, on American soil, to prevent terrorist attacks,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “And that’s a critical, critical tool that we need to renew.”

Democrats said the problem isn’t FISA; it’s Pulte.

House intelligence Democrats are demanding a full security review of Pule, writing in a letter to Trump on Wednesday:

“Never has a person with so little experience or understanding had at their fingertips the sources and methods of the intelligence community. Then Donald Trump, as he often does, tosses a hand grenade into those sensitive negotiations by elevating Bill Pule as the Director of National Intelligence. Someone who’s a political hack, a malignant clown, and he’s woefully unqualified to serve in any position in the federal government.’

Republican leaders are now seeking to pass a short-term extension to keep the program alive while Trump selects a permanent intelligence chief.

Gates calls Epstein ties mistake, saying meetings hurt his reputation

One of the world’s most famous billionaires spent hours on Capitol Hill on Wednesday answering questions about his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sat for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee as lawmakers continue digging into the government’s handling of the Epstein investigation and the powerful people who associated with the convicted sex offender.

Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Before the hearing, Gates released a statement acknowledging his relationship with Epstein and the fallout that followed.

“In the work I do, reputation is the basis for developing partnerships that save lives,” Gates said. “Meeting with Epstein was a grave error in judgment and put this work at risk.”

Gates said he met with Epstein several times before cutting ties in 2014. He also revealed that Epstein learned about his extramarital affairs and later tried to use that information against Gates and to pull him back into his web.

“Based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him,” Gates said.

He told lawmakers he never witnessed criminal conduct by Epstein and said he never visited Epstein’s private island, ranch or Florida home.

The hearing is part of a broader congressional investigation into Epstein and his associates.

Trump dismisses new inflation spike, says prices will fall after war with Iran is over

For the first time in more than three years, inflation has returned above 4%, and Trump insists he’s not worried.

New numbers from the U.S. Labor Department show consumer prices rose 4.2% in May, with higher energy costs continuing to push up the cost of living. The report comes as the war with Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets and keep pressure on oil prices.

When asked about Wednesday’s inflation spike, the president offered a surprising response.

Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Could that be indicative…? Trump: No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over, you know, I can say it now, something you didn’t know. Do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now.

BREAKING: President Trump says "I love the inflation" and explains why after US CPI inflation rises to 4.2%.



Trump also announces that the US has been taking oil from Iran, including 22 ships of oil "last night." pic.twitter.com/qPX9HNrsSm — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 10, 2026

While gas prices have eased somewhat over the past month, economists say higher energy costs are still filtering through the economy. That means Americans could continue to feel the impact at the gas pump, at the grocery store and on monthly utility bills.

The inflation report also complicates the outlook for interest rates, with some investors now betting the Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs later this year if price pressures persist.

Knicks complete historic Finals rally, one win away from NBA title

The city that never sleeps is still wide awake this morning. The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA title after pulling off the largest comeback in Finals history.

The Knicks looked dead in the water early. They trailed the San Antonio Spurs 76-49 at halftime and then fell behind by 29 points in the third quarter of a critical Game 4.

Al Bello/Getty Images)

Al Bello/Getty Images

Adam Gray/Getty Images

Adam Gray/Getty Images)

But New York kept coming.

The Knicks erased the deficit over the final quarter and a half, and with the game on the line, Jalen Brunson drove to the basket for the win. His shot rattled off the rim, but OG Anunoby was right there for the tip-in with two seconds left.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

The Knicks completed the rally, beating the Spurs 107-106.

The scene at Madison Square Garden was exactly what you’d expect. Fans erupted inside the arena, and thousands flooded the streets outside to celebrate a night that will go down in Knicks history.

Now, New York heads to San Antonio with a chance to clinch its first NBA championship since 1973.

GOP extends streak with sixth consecutive congressional baseball victory

Washington may be deeply divided, but for one night annually, Republicans and Democrats resolve their differences in the traditional manner: on a baseball diamond.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity brought lawmakers together Wednesday night to raise funds for nonprofits.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Republicans did more than show up. They rolled to an 11-to-2 win over their Democratic rivals, extending their winning streak to six straight years. Florida Rep. Greg Steube threw a complete game for the GOP, while Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey and Utah Rep. Blake Moore helped lead the offense.

Thousands of staffers, family members and fans packed into Nationals Park for the annual tradition.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Win or lose, the biggest winners may have been the charities. Organizers said this year’s game raised more than $3 million for groups such as the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington and the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

More from Straight Arrow:

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Experts call foul on Trump and FIFA claims of a World Cup economic boom

President Donald Trump and FIFA officials have kicked around bold claims about a 2026 World Cup economic boom for the U.S. and its 11 host cities. A White House task force predicted that the tournament, which kicks off Thursday in Mexico City and reaches Los Angeles on Friday, will boost U.S. gross domestic product by $17.2 billion and create more than 185,000 jobs.

The World Cup will “showcase the greatness of American world-class athletic competition,” Trump said in a November meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He said it “will also be an incredibly significant economic opportunity for countless American workers and businesses.”

But leading sports economists interviewed by Straight Arrow said the president probably sent the forecast wide of the net.

Decades of research on mega-events such as the World Cup and the Olympics, they said, show that host countries rarely enjoy the economic windfall they expect, and the final score usually falls short of the pregame hype.

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