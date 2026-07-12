US strikes Iran after Tehran says it closed Strait of Hormuz

U.S. forces launched another round of strikes against Iran on Saturday after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. strikes happened around 7:15 p.m. ET, marking the third round this week.

“Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said. “A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.”

Iran said it hit the vessel because it traveled on an unapproved route. The American strikes, Iran said, will be met with a “severe response.”

“A vessel that had jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought ‌to a halt,” the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The statement added that several ships tried going through the Strait on an “unauthorized route” and disregarded warnings to correct their course.

Now, the IGRC said in its statement, the Strait is closed until “further notice” and “the end of U.S. interference in this region.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that “Iran made a poor choice.”

“Now they pay,” he said.

U.S. and Iran signed a tenous ceasefire agreement on June 14.

However, both sides have launched attacks in recent days.

On Truth Social Friday morning, Trump said the U.S. had agreed to Iran’s request to continue talks to end the war.

But, he wrote, the ceasefire is “OVER!”

He later posted that the U.S. will “completely decimate and destroy” Iran if it tries to assassinate him in retaliation for the death of the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.



