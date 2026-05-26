US strikes Iran again; California chemical threat keeps thousands out

Fighting between the U.S. and Iran flares up again, putting new strain on efforts to end the conflict.

Plus, the biggest danger from a chemical emergency in Southern California appears to be backing off. But thousands of people still can’t return home as crews monitor a troubled tank for any new problems.

And President Donald Trump heads back to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for another “routine annual” checkup — his third in a little over a year.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

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US launches ‘self-defense’ strikes on Iranian targets

New military action has added fresh strain to efforts to end the fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

On state TV, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard said it shot down a U.S. drone overnight and fired on other aircraft it said entered Iranian airspace. Iran’s supreme leader warned that countries across the region will “no longer serve as shields for U.S. bases.”

U.S. officials said American forces carried out what they called self-defense strikes, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats they said were trying to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military action comes while negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday night there will not be a deal without a full reopening of the Strait.

SECRETARY RUBIO: The straits have to be open. What’s happening there is illegal. It’s unsustainable for the world and it’s unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/5lQHIxjnNK — Department of State (@StateDept) May 26, 2026

“Well, the straits have to be open,” Rubio said. “They’re going to be open one way or the other. So they need to be open. What’s happening there is unlawful, it’s illegal, it’s unsustainable for the world, it’s unacceptable. I don’t know of any country in the world that does it.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed that 32 vessels, including oil tankers, moved through the Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours.

Reports from Qatari media said at least one Iranian official has discussed reopening the Strait in phases.

California chemical blast threat eases as authorities continue to monitor tank conditions

Thousands of people in Southern California still can’t return home, even after officials said they have backed away from what they called a potential “catastrophic” explosion at a chemical facility near Los Angeles.

About 16,000 people remain under evacuation orders around the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Officials said the worst-case scenario is now mitigated after crews spent days cooling an overheated chemical tank. They’re expected to reassess conditions again on Tuesday, but the danger isn’t completely gone. Authorities said a smaller explosion or a toxic release remains a possible concern.

The tank holds about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, or MMA, a chemical used to make plastics that can cause health problems with significant exposure.

Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeff Antenore/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Jeff Antenore/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mindy Schauer/MediaNewsGroup/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Orange County’s district attorney has opened a criminal investigation to determine how the failure happened at the facility. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Trump has signed an emergency declaration to expand federal support for the area.

Trump to undergo third physical in just over a year

Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday for a routine medical and dental exam. The visit will likely bring fresh attention to questions about the president’s health.

The appointment marks Trump’s third in-person visit to the doctor in just over a year, and follows months of questions surrounding his health and fitness.

Trump turns 80 next month and has regularly pointed to his energy and packed schedule as proof he remains in strong health.

Visible swelling in the president’s legs drew attention last year. The White House later disclosed Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a condition tied to blood flow in the veins that doctors said was not considered serious.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

Recurring bruising on Trump’s hands has also sparked questions. The White House has said the bruising is linked to frequent hand-shaking and aspirin use, while some outside physicians have continued to push for more detailed information.

The administration has pushed back hard on health speculation.

Over the weekend, communications director Steven Cheung highlighted Trump’s work schedule, writing the president was “still in the Oval Office working hard for the American people” late Saturday night.

The White House has repeatedly said the president remains in excellent health. It’s expected to release details from Tuesday’s evaluation once the evaluation is complete.

DOJ pushes ballroom project forward, citing weekend shooting in security argument

The White House has cited another shooting near the president’s residence as an argument to push a major security project forward. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has asked a federal court to let construction resume on the proposed White House ballroom.

In a court filing Sunday, Blanche said the weekend shooting near a Secret Service checkpoint shows the need for higher security measures around the White House complex.

Authorities said a gunman opened fire Saturday night before Secret Service officers returned fire and killed him. A bystander was also hit.

Statement from Director Curran regarding yesterday's shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/qGufSYJF0T — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 24, 2026

An appeals panel has already stepped in to allow construction work to continue. The administration said the project is designed to better protect presidents, their families, staff, foreign leaders and visiting guests.

Court documents said the plans include a drone-resistant roof, missile-resistant support structures, ballistic and blast-resistant glass, plus bomb shelters and on-site medical facilities.

Texas voters to pick GOP nominee: Paxton battles Cornyn for Senate spot

Voters head to the polls in Texas on Tuesday in what has become a high-stakes Republican Senate showdown, with Trump firmly in the middle.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn spent more than a year battling for the GOP nomination, but the race took a major turn when Trump issued a late endorsement of Paxton. Trump called Paxton a “true MAGA warrior” on Truth Social last week and has framed him as the candidate more closely aligned with his movement.

Cornyn has spent the campaign trying to make the case that he’s delivered for conservatives while also reminding voters that he’s backed Trump’s policies nearly all the time in the Senate. His allies have also leaned heavily on attacks against Paxton, arguing that the attorney general’s past legal and political controversies could pose problems in a general election.

Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images | Sara Diggins/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Trump reiterated his support last week and over the weekend, predicting Paxton would win: “I believe the Texas candidate, who’s Ken Paxton, I think he’ll win. I think probably he’ll win very substantially. And I think he’ll go on to defeat a very defective candidate, a candidate that believes in six genders, and he takes hits at Jesus Christ, and he’s wearing a mask six months ago.”

The candidate Trump is referring to is Democrat James Talarico, who will face Tuesday’s winner in November.

While Tuesday’s runoff tops the Texas ballot, voters will also decide on several closely watched House races shaped by the state’s recent redistricting fight.

Knicks sweep Cavs, sending New York to NBA Finals for first time in 27 years

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after sweeping Cleveland in four straight games.

The Knicks crushed the Cavs 130-93 in Cleveland last night, completing the series sweep. Star guard Jalen Brunson finished with 15 points and five assists, earning Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors.

THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE HEADED TO THEIR FIRST NBA FINALS SINCE 1999 🔥



The Knicks win their 11th straight game, secure their 2nd consecutive 4-0 series win, and advance to the NBA Finals for the 1st time in 27 years!



They will take on the winner of Thunder/Spurs.



Game 1 of the… pic.twitter.com/phzMNFOyga — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2026

Even though the game was in Cleveland, there was plenty of blue and orange in the building. Knicks fans grew louder as the night went on and as it became clear their team was punching its ticket to the finals.

New York hasn’t won an NBA title since 1973.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Now the Knicks wait to see who’s next. The final spot will go to the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, currently tied at two games each.

The NBA Finals tip off June 3.

More from Straight Arrow:

Why the class of 2026 feels behind before day one

Only days after graduating from California Baptist University, 22-year-old Mia Pollock is already playing catch-up.

“It feels as though I should have it already figured out,” Pollock told Straight Arrow. “And since I don’t, I must be behind.”

It’s a feeling shared by a record number of graduating seniors in both high school and college as they cross the stage this spring. As caps fly skyward, the job market is shifting beneath graduates’ feet. According to a recent job outlook survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers are rating the market as only “fair,” which is the lowest assessment since 2021.

With that uncertainty comes an anxiety many graduates say is holding them back from fully experiencing the excitement that usually comes with this chapter. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 2 in 5 U.S. high school students reported experiencing symptoms of depression.

“I think it is easy for a young college graduate to already feel a bit defeated when we are hearing how difficult the current job market is,” Pollock said.

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