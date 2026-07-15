US strikes Iran for fourth consecutive night, freezes more than $130M in assets

Shea Taylor
A fourth consecutive night of U.S. strikes in Iran have killed at least seven military members and left more than 250 people injured, according to Iranian officials.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via Reuters

A fourth consecutive night of U.S. strikes in Iran has killed at least seven military members and left more than 250 people injured, according to Iranian officials. It comes as the U.S. has stepped up its campaign against Iran, and President Donald Trump said the worst may be yet to come.

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U.S. Central Command said it hit dozens of targets Wednesday night, including missile and drone sites, along with coastal defense systems, as the U.S. and Iran continue to clash over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said Tuesday it will get “really bad” next week if Iran does not agree to a deal, warning that bridges and power plants could be the next targets.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan also reported fending off retaliatory Iranian attacks overnight.

Not just military attacks

The Treasury Department, meanwhile, said it has frozen more than $130 million in digital assets controlled by Iran’s central bank.

“We will continue to aggressively follow the money and deny the Iranian regime access to the proceeds of its illicit revenue schemes,” Bessent said in a post on X.

Trump has also backed away from his proposed 20% fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf states could avoid the charge through trade deals with the United States.

Iran, however, said it has not ruled out imposing its own tolls and continues to warn ships against using the waterway without its permission.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Ongoing U.S. military strikes against Iran and competing claims over the Strait of Hormuz directly affect shipping costs and energy supply through one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

Strait of Hormuz in dispute

Iran said it has not ruled out imposing its own tolls and continues to warn ships against using the waterway without its permission, a condition that affects global oil and cargo movement.

Trump's fee reversed

Trump backed away from a proposed 20% fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf states could avoid it through trade deals with the U.S.

Iran's assets frozen

The Treasury Department said it has frozen more than $130 million in digital assets controlled by Iran's central bank as part of a broader financial pressure campaign.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News
  4. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News
  4. CBS News