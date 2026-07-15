US strikes Iran for fourth consecutive night, freezes more than $130M in assets

A fourth consecutive night of U.S. strikes in Iran has killed at least seven military members and left more than 250 people injured, according to Iranian officials. It comes as the U.S. has stepped up its campaign against Iran, and President Donald Trump said the worst may be yet to come.

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U.S. Central Command said it hit dozens of targets Wednesday night, including missile and drone sites, along with coastal defense systems, as the U.S. and Iran continue to clash over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said Tuesday it will get “really bad” next week if Iran does not agree to a deal, warning that bridges and power plants could be the next targets.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan also reported fending off retaliatory Iranian attacks overnight.

Not just military attacks

The Treasury Department, meanwhile, said it has frozen more than $130 million in digital assets controlled by Iran’s central bank.

“We will continue to aggressively follow the money and deny the Iranian regime access to the proceeds of its illicit revenue schemes,” Bessent said in a post on X.

.@USTreasury is committed to disrupting and degrading Iran’s illicit financial activities, including its abuse of digital assets. Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned multiple wallets tied to the Central Bank of Iran, resulting in the freeze of over $130… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 14, 2026

Trump has also backed away from his proposed 20% fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf states could avoid the charge through trade deals with the United States.

Iran, however, said it has not ruled out imposing its own tolls and continues to warn ships against using the waterway without its permission.

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