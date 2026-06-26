US strikes Iran in response to cargo ship attack

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
The U.S. carried out strikes on Iran on Friday in what it called a response to Iran’s attacks on a commercial trade ship earlier in the week.
Image credit: Hamed Malekpour / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images
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The U.S. carried out strikes on Iran on Friday in what it called a response to Iran’s attacks on a commercial trade ship earlier in the week

U.S. Central Command said it targeted Iranian missile and drone facilities in the attack. It did not say how large the attack was.

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In the announcement, CENTCOM said the attack was a response to the Thursday attack on a Singapore-flagged ship exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman. The command called the attack a clear violation of the most recent ceasefire. 

“The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire,” CENTCOM wrote. “Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.”

Shortly before the strikes occurred, President Donald Trump told reporters that, “You’ll find out,” when asked whether the U.S. would respond to the attack, The Associated Press reported

“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them,” Trump said.

Stranded in the strait

The dueling strikes put the recently signed ceasefire into question, and came as the United Nations was beginning to remove ships stranded in the strait since the war began. The International Maritime Organization ended evacuations after the attack, the AP reported, and said it wouldn’t resume until it has guarantees that more attacks won’t happen. 

More than 100 ships have left the Strait of Hormuz since the most recent ceasefire, but about 500 remain. 

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing, with many terms still undecided. Major issues remain, including getting the hundreds of ships still trapped out of the strait and addressing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Under the current deal, both sides have 60 days to agree on the final details.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

U.S. military strikes on Iran and a ceasefire under strain are disrupting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade corridor that affects the cost and availability of goods.

Shipping corridor still blocked

About 500 ships remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the article, keeping a major route for international commerce disrupted.

Evacuations halted again

The International Maritime Organization stopped removing stranded vessels after the attack and said it would not resume without guarantees against further strikes.

Ceasefire terms unresolved

Both sides have 60 days under the current deal to agree on final terms, with major issues including the stranded ships and Iran's enriched uranium stockpile still undecided.

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Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a critical global chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes. Iran has long asserted coastal-state authority over the waterway, creating recurring friction with the U.S. and international shipping interests.

History lesson

The U.S. and Iran first struck a ceasefire in early April 2026, and according to CBS News, that arrangement was "repeatedly tested by tit-for-tat strikes" before the June memorandum of understanding was signed, suggesting the current escalation follows an established pattern.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed a "swift and decisive" response to the U.S. strikes. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that "safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed under ambiguous arrangements" that exclude Iran's role as a coastal state.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left center on Trump’s accusation that Tehran violated the ceasefire, using restrained wording like “accuses” and “ceasefire violation” to foreground scrutiny of the administration’s claim.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, emphasizing military action, CENTCOM attribution, and specific targets such as missile, drone, and radar sites.
  • Media outlets on the right push a sharper, more combative frame with terms like “payback,” “unwarranted,” “retaliates,” and “collapse,” casting the strikes as justified punishment and even broader conflict escalation.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. launched strikes against Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites in response to drone attacks on a Singapore-flagged cargo ship named M/V Ever Lovely in the Strait of Hormuz earlier that week.
  • Iran allegedly fired at least four drones at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, hitting the M/V Ever Lovely, while the U.S. intercepted the other three drones.
  • U.S. Central Command stated that Iran's aggression violated a ceasefire agreement signed the previous week, which was intended to allow safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.
  • President Donald Trump called the drone attack a "foolish violation" of the ceasefire agreement and warned that Iran would face consequences, saying, "You'll find out."

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Key points from the Center

  • American warplanes bombed targets along Iran's southern coast on Friday after President Donald Trump accused Tehran of violating the Ceasefire Agreement by launching drones at commercial ships in the Strait.
  • The ceasefire agreement, signed last week, stipulates that the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20% of global oil passes — will reopen for 60 days of safe commercial passage.
  • Iranian forces fired four drones at commercial ships in the Strait on Thursday, hitting the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely, while Central Command intercepted three others.
  • Following the attack, the United Nations maritime agency paused its mission to guide more than 11,000 stranded ships through the Strait, which had kicked off two days prior.

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Key points from the Right

  • The United States conducted strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites in retaliation for Iran's drone attack on a Singapore-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iran fired attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one drone hitting the cargo ship, causing damage but allowing it to continue its journey.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump described Iran's drone strikes as a 'foolish violation' of the ceasefire agreement and confirmed consequences for Iran's actions.
  • U.S. Central Command stated it remains vigilant to ensure adherence to the agreement with Iran and continues to support safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press