US strikes ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas Day; California battles flooding

The U.S. launched Christmas Day airstrikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria. President Donald Trump said more could follow.

Plus, flooding threats linger across Southern California, even as a holiday storm begins to ease.

And a massive oil tanker defies the Coast Guard, forcing a rare and risky U.S. pursuit in the Caribbean Sea.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, December 26, 2025.

US strikes ISIS in Nigeria, Trump orders strikes over attacks on Christians

President Donald Trump said the U.S. launched Christmas Day airstrikes against ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria, ordering a “powerful and deadly” response to militant attacks that he says have been killing Christians.

The president announced the strikes on Truth Social Thursday night, saying the U.S. carried out what he described as “numerous perfect strikes.”

He also warned that more could follow if the violence continues.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later confirmed the operation on X, saying the strike was carried out on Christmas and that the U.S. acted with the support and cooperation of the Nigerian government. He wrote, “more to come.”

The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.



The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come…



Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation.



Merry Christmas! https://t.co/k5Q3Qd4ClE — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 25, 2025

In a since-deleted tweet, U.S. Africa Command First said the strike was conducted at Nigeria’s request and killed multiple ISIS fighters in what it called an effort to eliminate terrorist threats.

2474WD-USA-TRUMP_NIGERIA_O_

The Department of Defense released this video on X late Thursday night, showing a missile being launched from a military vessel.

Video from the area shows the aftermath of the strikes. Local residents are seen holding metal debris with fires still burning in the background.

U.S. officials have not released details about casualties or the specific targets hit.

Nigeria has struggled for years with attacks by extremist groups, including ISIS affiliates and Boko Haram.

While Christians have been targeted in some high-profile attacks and kidnappings, analysts note that muslims and Christians alike have been victims of violence, especially in the country’s north.

In Maiduguri, police say a suspected suicide bombing at a packed mosque killed at least five worshipers and wounded 35 others during evening prayers on Wednesday. It was a reminder of how dangerous life remains for civilians there.

Rains overwhelm California: Flooding, mudslides still a threat after holiday storms

Flooding remains a threat across parts of Southern California on Friday morning after a powerful holiday storm dumped days of heavy rain.

Forecasters say showers will taper later on Friday, but until then, soaked ground, swollen creeks, and unstable hillsides are keeping emergency crews on edge.

Flash flooding tore through neighborhoods from Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, resulting in roads underwater, debris rushing downhill, and drivers stranded in fast-moving water.

In Wrightwood, a mountain town east of L.A., crews went door to door on Christmas Eve, urging residents to evacuate as mud and runoff overwhelmed the road.

Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Some longtime residents called it the worst flooding they’ve ever seen.

Across Los Angeles, firefighters responded to multiple river rescues, while police handled more than a hundred storm-related crashes.

Crews were also dealing with downed trees, power outages, and damaged traffic signals.

The biggest concern now: burn scars.

Officials warn that even lighter rain can trigger mudslides on hillsides stripped bare by wildfires earlier this year, including areas hit by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The good news? This system is finally winding down.

Showers are expected to ease later Friday, with drier, warmer weather moving in for the weekend.

Storm projected to bring snow back to New York City

A completely different weather story is unfolding across the country on Friday.

New York City has already had a taste of winter this month, and another round is on the way.

The big apple and much of the tri-state area are bracing for what could be their biggest snowfall in more than three years, with the first flakes expected Friday afternoon, picking up Friday evening, and tapering off by early Saturday.

Forecasters say parts of the region could see four to seven inches, with the heaviest snow falling overnight.

Zhang Fengguo/Xinhua via Getty Images

If the city tops four inches, it would mark its most significant snow since January of 2022.

Ahead of the storm, crews are already preparing. Planes are being de-iced at airports, roads are pre-treated, and flows are standing by.

Governor Kathy Hochul says more than 1,600 plow trucks are ready statewide.

Officials are also urging caution during what’s already one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The port authority expects nearly 15 million travelers to pass through the region’s airports, bridges, and tunnels during the holiday period, and weather delays are very much on the table.

The good news, this system is fast-moving. Snow should taper off by Saturday morning, with warmer temperatures coming soon after.

Zelenskyy accelerates peace talks, holds Christmas Day call with US envoys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “very good conversation” with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, speaking for nearly an hour on Christmas Day about efforts to end the war.

He posted a photo on X from when he was speaking with the two men.

Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working… pic.twitter.com/gsgIn4AHW5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025

Zelenskyy said the peace talks focused on timelines, formats and next steps for a 20-point peace framework now under review by Washington and Moscow.

U.S. negotiators have maintained frequent contact with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks, as Trump seeks to speed up a deal — although key issues, particularly regarding territory and security guarantees, remain unresolved.

It is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today with President Trump’s envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American… pic.twitter.com/kCmrNOaQBQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025

All of that unfolded as Ukrainians marked another holiday under Russian fire.

In the western city of Lviv, people gathered quietly for Christmas — the country’s fourth since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

But the fighting didn’t stop.

Ukrainian officials said Russian drones and artillery struck multiple cities. In Chernihiv, a drone hit a residential building, killing one person and injuring eight. Additional strikes were reported in Kherson and Odesa, with more civilian casualties.

Tanker defies US blockade, military pushes toward forced boarding at sea

A tense pursuit is unfolding in the Caribbean as the U.S. intensifies its control over Venezuela’s oil trade.

American forces are tracking a large oil tanker suspected of transporting sanctioned oil connected to terrorist networks, and the vessel, called the Bella 1, is refusing to halt.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bella 1 reversed course last weekend, disregarding Coast Guard instructions and quickly evading a U.S. blockade. The move prompted action from Washington.

The WSJ reported that elite maritime response teams are positioning themselves to conduct forced boarding if required.

Hakon Rimmereid via Reuters

This comes as the U.S. escalates its quarantine of Venezuelan oil, having already seized two tankers this month without any resistance. The U.S. took the ships into custody and confiscated the oil on board.

However, the Bella 1 is a bit different than the others. Officials said it’s far larger than any Coast Guard vessel and has used classic “dark fleet” tactics, such as shutting off its trackers and masking its ownership, secretly moving oil on the high seas.

For now, the ship is being tracked, giving U.S. forces time to position specialized boarding teams and aircraft.

$1.8B Powerball winner remains unknown

A single Powerball ticket won Wednesday night’s massive $1.8 billion jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning ticket, sold at a gas station just outside Little Rock, Arkansas, remains unclaimed.

The numbers: 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 and Powerball of 19.

The prize is worth nearly $835 million if the winner chooses the cash option, before taxes.

That ticket ended a record streak of 47 consecutive drawings without a winner, raising the jackpot beyond expectations just days before Christmas.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million on Saturday night, inviting those dreaming of winning the lottery to play again.

