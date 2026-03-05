US submarine sinks Iranian warship; Rep. Gonzales admits to staffer affair

Speaker 0 00:00:01 A US submarine sinks an Iranian warship. Now the war with Iran is suddenly in much deeper waters. Plus, a Texas congressman admits an affair with a former staffer. As health ethics investigators open a probe and the Justice Department drops its investigation into Joe Biden’s use of an auto pen after prosecutors say they couldn’t find a criminal case. The stories that matter, clear and credible from across the country to around the world. These are your unbiased updates from Straight Arrow News. Hi everyone. I’m Simon Del Rosario filling in for Craig NRE this morning, and we begin this morning with the war in Iran where Israel and Iran continue trading strikes as the conflict widens across the Middle East. Iran is also vowing retaliation after the US sank one of its warships Mourning America will bitterly regret the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says, the US is accelerating its campaign against Iran, highlighted by a US submarine Torpedoing, that warship and international waters in the Indian Ocean. Iran’s foreign minister responded on X writing. Mark my words. The US will come to bitterly regret, the precedent it has set, and the US has now identified the final two service members killed in Kuwait during the initial strikes that triggered the war. They are 45-year-old major Jeffrey O’Brien of Iowa and 54-year-old Chief foreign Officer three, Robert Maran of California. Meanwhile, Congress is trying to reign in President Donald Trump’s authority to order military strikes without approval. The Senate failed Wednesday to pass a war powers resolution aimed at limiting his options. The house is expected to vote on its own measure later today. Even if it passes, it would still require Senate approval and Trump has already said he wouldn’t sign any measure restricting his authority overnight. Israel’s military says it carried out a new wave of strikes inside Iran targeting ballistic missile storage and launch sites. Israel says one strike prevented Iranian operatives from firing a missile at Israeli aircraft. Meanwhile, Iran’s revolutionary guard says it attacked an American oil tanker in the Northern Persian Gulf. And Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry accuses Iran of launching a drone attack that injured two civilians saying one drone crashed near an airport and another nearest school. Qatar’s Defense Ministry also reports an Iranian missile strike in the capital of Doha this morning. Anthropic, which makes the AI system clawed, it wants to repair its relationship with the Pentagon after a clash over how the US military can use artificial intelligence in war. CBS news reports the company CEO Dario Amedee says Anthropic is still in talks with the defense Department telling investors the goal is to try to deescalate the situation and come to some agreement that works for us and works for them. Now, this all started when Anthropic tried to draw red lines around how its technology could be used, including preventing the military from deploying it for mass surveillance of Americans or for fully autonomous weapons. President Trump responded by ordering federal agencies to stop using the company’s technology, giving them six months to phase it out while defense secretary Pete Hegseth labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk. Okay, but here’s where things get a little complicated. Both CBS and the Washington Post report, the US military is still using Claude right now in its operations in Iran. The AI is embedded inside the Pentagon’s Maven Smart System, which analyzes massive streams of intelligence from satellites, surveillance, and other classified data to help identify and prioritize strike targets. Officials say the system helped generate hundreds of potential targets during the opening phase of the Iran campaign. Turning what once took weeks of planning into real time battlefield decisions. Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz, is pushing back against Republican accusations that his administration failed to stop a massive welfare fraud scheme in the state Waltz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, federal prosecutors say more than 9 billion taxpayer dollars were ripped off through the state run programs in Minnesota. More than 90 people have been charged in the case, most of them of Somali dissent on Capitol Hill. Wednesday, Republican lawmakers accused waltz of failing to do enough to stop the fraud from happening. Waltz rejected that claim telling lawmakers Minnesota isn’t alone in dealing with fraud and accusing the Trump administration of unfairly targeting his state across the country. Our nation’s governors work hard every single day to combat fraud in their programs, but even as we confront issues similar to our sister states, the people of Minnesota have been singled out and targeted for political retribution at an unparalleled scale, including blocking Medicaid reimbursements to our spa state. Just last week, under the guise of combating fraud, the federal government has flooded Minnesota with massed, untrained, and unaccountable agents who are wreaking havoc in our communities. Democratic Committee member Robert Garcia echoed that argument accusing the Trump administration of using the investigation for political purposes. The Trump administration was never serious about addressing fraud in Minnesota. Instead, they’ve been interested in election conspiracy theories in terrorizing kids, and they’ve accused the governor and Attorney General of covering up fraud only to investigate them and turn up actually no evidence. What they’re trying to do is convince Americans that there’s a good reason for violence, for killings and for violations of the law. But Republican committee chair James Comer said investigators uncovered repeated warnings that state officials failed to act on. What we’ve uncovered in Minnesota is not a paperwork error or a few bad actors slipping through the cracks. It is sustained failure of leadership. Governor Wal and Attorney General Ellison were warned repeatedly, auditors raised red flags. Employees sounded alarms, invoices didn’t make sense, and still the money kept flowing. This fight now extends beyond the hearing room. Federal officials have frozen some childcare funding for Minnesota and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in payments. Tied to the state, Minnesota is now suing the Trump administration. After federal officials moved to Withhold 243 million in Medicaid funding, a Texas congressman is acknowledging a sexual relationship with a former staff member who later died by suicide. His admission comes as he heads into a Republican runoff while facing a new house ethics committee investigation. In a radio interview Wednesday, representative Tony Gonzalez called the relationship elapse in judgment. He insisted he had nothing to do with the former aide’s death and that it came as a shock. Was there a relationship with this young lady, the who was working in your office? You know, very, very direct PAGs. I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgment and there was a lack of faith and I take full responsibility for those actions. The former aide, Regina Santos Avios, died in September, 2025 after setting herself on fire. Her death was ruled a suicide. The House Ethics Committee has now opened an investigation into whether Gonzalez engaged in sexual misconduct with an employee or gave a staff member special treatment. House rules prohibit lawmakers from having sexual relationships with staff under their supervision. The controversy comes as Gonzalez prepares for a runoff against hard-right challenger Brandon Herrera. After neither candidate cleared 50% in the primary for Texas’s 23rd district, some Republicans have called on Gonzalez to resign. He says the situation has been politicized and that he plans to cooperate with investigators. I look forward to the ethics committee starting an investigation. I I appreciate the opportunity to be able to provide all the facts and all the details that lead to exactly what occurred in in the entire situation. The Ethics Committee has not said how long the investigation will take A Justice Department probe into Former President Joe Biden’s use of an auto pen to sign presidential documents has been quietly dropped. The New York Times was first to report that prosecutors ultimately couldn’t build a criminal case after months spent examining whether Biden or his aide broke the law by using the mechanical signature device. The investigation was pushed by President Trump and his allies in Congress who claimed Biden’s pardons and other actions might be invalid if they were signed with an auto pen rather than by hand. But according to the times, investigators never identified a crime and prosecutors eventually shut the inquiry. The review was handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, now led by longtime Trump Ally, Janine Pirro. The probe began after Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondy last year to examine whether Biden’s A had used the device improperly or without his knowledge. Trump had argued the Autopen raised serious doubts about Biden’s decision making and the legitimacy of some of his presidential actions. Though Biden has repeatedly rejected those claims saying it was used only to replicate his signatures on large batches of documents, something Trump himself has admitted to doing. The dispute even made its way into the decor at the White House, where a framed photo of an auto pen now hangs in the spot where Biden’s portrait would normally go. We’ve reached out to the Justice Department for comment finally this morning. Here’s the story of a house that just became an official piece of history. The Los Angeles City Council voted to declare the famous Brady Bunch House, a historic landmark. The modest mid-century home in the San Fernando Valley was used for exterior shots of the sitcom that ran from 1969 to 1974. Even though the inside of the Brady Home we all remember was actually filmed on a Hollywood sound stage, still, the house became a pop culture pilgrimage site for fans of the show, which lived on for decades and reruns, HGTV even bought it back in 2018 for three and a half million dollars, spending nearly 2 million more to recreate the groovy interior, complete with a floating staircase and that iconic orange and green kitchen. The landmark designation now protects the house from demolition, so generations of fans can keep stopping by for photos for years to come. Just remember, don’t play ball in the house. . That’s a good one. Marsha, Marsha, Marsha. That’s the one that always sticks out to me. Alright, before we head out, here’s what we’re tracking. Today at eight 30, the Labor Department releases its latest weekly jobless claims. It’s a fresh snapshot of layoffs in the health of the labor market. At 10, the National Capital Planning Commission meets to review feedback on federal construction projects, including President Trump’s proposal to add a ballroom to the White House at noon. Freddie Mac publishes its weekly national average mortgage rate showing where borrowing costs stand right now. Remember, last week, it fell below 6% for the first time in years and this afternoon, president Trump hosts the 2025 Major League soccer champions Inter Miami at the White House. No noise, no sides. Just the story. News Guard gives us a perfect score for reliability. All sides gives us a center rating with balance certification. We give you the facts first without the spin. Those are your unbiased updates for this Thursday. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. For all of us here at Straight R News, I’m Simon Del Rosario. Have a great day.