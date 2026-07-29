US thwarts Iranian missile attack, joins Saudi strikes in Iraq

The war between the U.S. and Iran escalated overnight after Iran launched what U.S. officials described as an “attempted surprise attack” on American forces in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says every missile was intercepted and no U.S. personnel were harmed, though officials said American forces in the region remain on high alert.

At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

Jordan also reported intercepting attacks, saying its air defenses shot down five missiles fired from Iran early Wednesday.

The latest exchange follows days of drone attacks that the U.S. says were carried out by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

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US and Saudi Arabia respond

Hours later, U.S. and Saudi forces launched joint precision strikes on multiple logistics and weapons sites used by those Iran-aligned groups, according to CENTCOM.

The Iraq-based Popular Mobilization Forces say at least 20 of their fighters were killed and 32 others were wounded.

The group also said seven of its headquarters were struck.

Conflict spreads to the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it stopped three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The extent of any damage, or whether any crew members were injured, has not been independently confirmed.

“Three violating oil tankers, which ignored our warnings and continued sailing an unsafe and illegal route, were struck and brought to a halt,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

As fighting intensified and tensions spread to the Strait, oil prices climbed more than 4% Wednesday morning to above $82 a barrel.

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