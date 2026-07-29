US thwarts Iranian missile attack, joins Saudi strikes in Iraq

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The war between the U.S. and Iran escalated overnight after Iran launched an "attempted surprise attack" on U.S. forces, sparking a response.
Image credit: Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP via Getty Images

The war between the U.S. and Iran escalated overnight after Iran launched what U.S. officials described as an “attempted surprise attack” on American forces in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says every missile was intercepted and no U.S. personnel were harmed, though officials said American forces in the region remain on high alert.

Jordan also reported intercepting attacks, saying its air defenses shot down five missiles fired from Iran early Wednesday.

The latest exchange follows days of drone attacks that the U.S. says were carried out by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

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US and Saudi Arabia respond

Hours later, U.S. and Saudi forces launched joint precision strikes on multiple logistics and weapons sites used by those Iran-aligned groups, according to CENTCOM.

The Iraq-based Popular Mobilization Forces say at least 20 of their fighters were killed and 32 others were wounded.

The group also said seven of its headquarters were struck.

Conflict spreads to the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it stopped three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The extent of any damage, or whether any crew members were injured, has not been independently confirmed.

“Three violating oil tankers, which ignored our warnings and continued sailing an unsafe and illegal route, were struck and brought to a halt,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

As fighting intensified and tensions spread to the Strait, oil prices climbed more than 4% Wednesday morning to above $82 a barrel.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Active military exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces, combined with Iranian seizures of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, are already affecting oil prices and global shipping conditions.

Oil prices jumped overnight

Crude oil rose more than 4% Wednesday morning to over $82 a barrel, a documented price move tied directly to the overnight strikes and Strait of Hormuz incidents.

Strait of Hormuz disrupted

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it stopped three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, though damage and crew injuries have not been confirmed, leaving shipping conditions uncertain.

U.S. forces remain on alert

CENTCOM says U.S. personnel in the region remain vigilant following the intercepted missile attack, indicating the military posture has not returned to a pre-escalation baseline.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strikes as a risky escalation, stressing “threatening to intensify” conflict, Saudi Arabia’s newly “notable” involvement, and even Iraqi fallout.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right recast the same events as justified defense, with phrases like “stops,” “surprise attack,” “lost patience,” and “strong response” casting Iran as the aggressor and the U.S.-Saudi move as retaliation.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Jordan's air defenses intercepted and destroyed five missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday, according to the Jordanian military statement.
  • The U.S. military intercepted an Iranian missile barrage aimed at American forces in the Middle East on the same day.
  • U.S. and Saudi forces conducted strikes on sites in Iraq linked to Tehran-backed militias, warning that further attacks could provoke additional action.
  • Iran launched its ballistic missile attack before U.S. and Saudi strikes in Iraq, with officials stating the two attacks were not connected.

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Key points from the Center

  • U.S. Central Command and Saudi Arabian forces launched joint precision strikes against Iranian-aligned group sites across eastern Iraq.
  • The combined air operation responded to over 30 drone attacks launched over the previous 72 hours targeting U.S. Military positions and Saudi oil infrastructure.
  • Iraqi paramilitary officials reported at least 20 fighters killed and dozens more wounded after strikes hit Popular Mobilization Forces command centers and logistics facilities.
  • The action shattered a brief multi-day lull in regional hostilities, coinciding with Iranian ballistic missile launches at U.S. Installations in Jordan and new maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Global crude oil prices spiked over 3% following the military escalation, reversing a brief decline as energy market concerns resurfaced over Middle East supply routes.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Central Command and Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted joint strikes in eastern Iraq targeting Iran-aligned terrorist groups responsible for drone attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
  • Saudi air defenses intercepted multiple drones launched from Iraqi territory aiming at critical oil facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and Riyadh, as confirmed by Major General Turki Al-Maliki of the Saudi Ministry of Defence.
  • Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at US military bases in the Middle East, including Jordan, but all missiles were successfully intercepted with no reported casualties or damage, according to US Central Command.
  • The strikes followed dozens of attempted aerial attacks by Iran-backed militias within 72 hours, with CENTCOM reporting over 600 such attempts against US interests in Iraq between February and April 2026.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News