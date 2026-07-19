Usha, JD Vance announce birth of fourth child

Second lady Usha Vance gave birth Sunday morning to her fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, Vice President JD Vance announced in a statement.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” JD Vance said. “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

The new baby has three older siblings: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

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“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” Usha Vance wrote on X when first announcing the pregnancy.

Usha Vance is the first second lady to give birth while their partner is in office in more than 150 years. The last time a baby was born to the Second Family was in April 1870, when President Ulysses S. Grant’s vice president, Schuyler Colfax, and his wife, Ellen, had a son, Schuyler Colfax III.

Presidential babies, while rare, are not completely unheard of. Jacqueline Kennedy, in 1963, gave birth while living in the White House. Her son, Patrick, only lived for two days. He was the first child born to a president in a hospital.

Still, only one child of a president has had the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., listed on their birth certificate. That’s Esther Cleveland, the daughter of President Grover Cleveland, who was born there on Sept., 9, 1893.

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is the most recent president’s child to call the White House Home, as he moved in after transferring to New York University’s Washington, D.C., campus.

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