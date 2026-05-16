USS Gerald R. Ford returns home after record deployment

Diane Duenez
After 326 days at sea, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returned Saturday to Naval Station Norfolk. The deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group spanned nearly 11 months and took more than 4,500 sailors across the North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean Sea and Red Sea.
Image credit: Mike Kropf/Getty Images
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After 326 days at sea, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returned Saturday to Naval Station Norfolk.

The deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group spanned nearly 11 months and took more than 4,500 sailors across the North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean Sea and Red Sea.

During a homecoming ceremony, U.S. Navy leaders welcomed the strike group back to Virginia and announced the presentation of a Presidential Unit Citation awarded by President Donald Trump.

“It is my honor to present, from the President of the United States, the Presidential Unit Citation to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group … congratulations, Godspeed, and welcome home,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

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The deployment began in June 2025 and included participation in NATO’s Neptune Strike exercise in the North Sea before the strike group shifted operations to the Caribbean. There, Ford played a major role in the U.S. military buildup tied to operations targeting Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The strike group then made their way to the Middle East as part of Operation Epic Fury.

After more than 100 days assigned to Southern Command, the strike group redeployed to the Middle East ahead of U.S. operations against Iran. While operating in the Red Sea in March, the carrier suffered a significant laundry room fire that injured multiple sailors and forced the ship to temporarily port in Crete for repairs.

Earlier this month, Ford began its return voyage across the Atlantic.

  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Sailors stand on aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it returns to Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: A sailor is greeted after disembarking aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Sailors stand on the USS Mahan after arriving at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Sailors walk down Pier 11 at Naval Station Norfolk after disembarking aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Sailors stand on aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it returns to Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: People celebrate as sailors disembark the USS Mahan after arriving at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: Juan Caceres kisses Heidi Eckstein after disembarking aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)
  • NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MAY 16: A sailor smiles aboard the USS Mahan after arriving at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, after supporting the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The return of the USS Gerald R. Ford marks the end of a nearly 11-month deployment that placed thousands of Navy families in an extended period of separation tied to active U.S. military operations.

Sailors return after long deployment

More than 4,500 sailors completed a 326-day deployment, ending an extended separation for military families based in the Norfolk area.

Ship sustained damage at sea

A laundry room fire in March injured multiple sailors and required the carrier to port in Crete for repairs during an active deployment.

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Behind the numbers

The USS Gerald R. Ford spent 326 days at sea, surpassing the previous post-Vietnam record of 295 days held by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The only longer carrier deployments were the USS Midway at 332 days in 1973 and USS Coral Sea at 329 days in 1965. About 600 sailors lost bunk access after the laundry fire, and the ship cost $13 billion.

Community reaction

Families gathered at Naval Station Norfolk cheering the carrier's return, with some holding handmade signs. According to Stars and Stripes, Rear Adm. Gavin Duff noted that 80 newborn children were held by their fathers, most for the first time that morning, reflecting the personal toll of the extended deployment.

Context corner

Aircraft carriers are designed to deploy for up to seven months. The Ford's 11-month deployment was driven by a series of back-to-back military operations across multiple combatant commands, which Navy leadership described as a rare convergence of events unlikely to be repeated.

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Sources

  1. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao via X
  2. USNI News

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Sources

  1. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao via X
  2. USNI News