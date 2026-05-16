USS Gerald R. Ford returns home after record deployment

After 326 days at sea, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returned Saturday to Naval Station Norfolk.
The deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group spanned nearly 11 months and took more than 4,500 sailors across the North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean Sea and Red Sea.
During a homecoming ceremony, U.S. Navy leaders welcomed the strike group back to Virginia and announced the presentation of a Presidential Unit Citation awarded by President Donald Trump.
“It is my honor to present, from the President of the United States, the Presidential Unit Citation to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group … congratulations, Godspeed, and welcome home,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.
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After more than 100 days assigned to Southern Command, the strike group redeployed to the Middle East ahead of U.S. operations against Iran. While operating in the Red Sea in March, the carrier suffered a significant laundry room fire that injured multiple sailors and forced the ship to temporarily port in Crete for repairs.
Earlier this month, Ford began its return voyage across the Atlantic.
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
The return of the USS Gerald R. Ford marks the end of a nearly 11-month deployment that placed thousands of Navy families in an extended period of separation tied to active U.S. military operations.
Sailors return after long deployment
More than 4,500 sailors completed a 326-day deployment, ending an extended separation for military families based in the Norfolk area.
Ship sustained damage at sea
A laundry room fire in March injured multiple sailors and required the carrier to port in Crete for repairs during an active deployment.
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Behind the numbers
The USS Gerald R. Ford spent 326 days at sea, surpassing the previous post-Vietnam record of 295 days held by the USS Abraham Lincoln. The only longer carrier deployments were the USS Midway at 332 days in 1973 and USS Coral Sea at 329 days in 1965. About 600 sailors lost bunk access after the laundry fire, and the ship cost $13 billion.
Community reaction
Families gathered at Naval Station Norfolk cheering the carrier's return, with some holding handmade signs. According to Stars and Stripes, Rear Adm. Gavin Duff noted that 80 newborn children were held by their fathers, most for the first time that morning, reflecting the personal toll of the extended deployment.
Context corner
Aircraft carriers are designed to deploy for up to seven months. The Ford's 11-month deployment was driven by a series of back-to-back military operations across multiple combatant commands, which Navy leadership described as a rare convergence of events unlikely to be repeated.
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