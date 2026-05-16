USS Gerald R. Ford returns home after record deployment

After 326 days at sea, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returned Saturday to Naval Station Norfolk.

The deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group spanned nearly 11 months and took more than 4,500 sailors across the North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean Sea and Red Sea.

WELCOME HOME SAILORS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SVEHvXo2HC — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 16, 2026

During a homecoming ceremony, U.S. Navy leaders welcomed the strike group back to Virginia and announced the presentation of a Presidential Unit Citation awarded by President Donald Trump.

“It is my honor to present, from the President of the United States, the Presidential Unit Citation to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group … congratulations, Godspeed, and welcome home,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

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The deployment began in June 2025 and included participation in NATO’s Neptune Strike exercise in the North Sea before the strike group shifted operations to the Caribbean. There, Ford played a major role in the U.S. military buildup tied to operations targeting Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The strike group then made their way to the Middle East as part of Operation Epic Fury.

After more than 100 days assigned to Southern Command, the strike group redeployed to the Middle East ahead of U.S. operations against Iran. While operating in the Red Sea in March, the carrier suffered a significant laundry room fire that injured multiple sailors and forced the ship to temporarily port in Crete for repairs.

Earlier this month, Ford began its return voyage across the Atlantic.