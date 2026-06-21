Utah wildfires strain crews as officials warn of dangerous conditions

Multiple wildfires continued burning across Utah on Sunday as state officials warned of dry, hazardous conditions and urged residents to remain vigilant.

Gov. Spencer Cox said the state is deploying all available resources to combat the fires, which have stretched emergency response teams across several regions.

“Utah is facing multiple wildfires across the state today, and we are using every available resource to support response efforts,” Cox said in a statement posted on social media. He praised firefighters and emergency personnel “working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities,” and urged residents to use “extreme caution” and follow evacuation notices.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

One of the latest fires, the Bonneville Fire near Salt Lake City, had burned about 395 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. Fire crews worked overnight to establish control lines while the fire remained active.

Officials said no evacuations were in place for nearby homes, and a shelter-in-place advisory was lifted around midnight. However, authorities continued to restrict access to the area, closing popular trails including Bonneville Trail, City Creek, Dry Creek and Red Butte, and enforcing a temporary flight restriction that prohibits drones.

“We still ask residents and the public to avoid the area as much as possible to not impede firefighter traffic,” Utah Fire Info said in an update, adding that law enforcement would patrol for violations.

Farther south, firefighters reported progress overnight in Juab County, where the Iron Fire had grown to more than 13,000 acres after being discovered Friday near the town of Eureka. The blaze, believed to be human-caused, remains 0% contained.

Fire crews focused efforts on protecting homes as flames advanced toward populated areas. Officials from the Santaquin City Fire Department said no structures were lost overnight.

“We can all let out a cautious sigh of relief for now,” the department said in a statement. “Because of the fire conditions and intensity of this fire, resources were focused mainly on structure protection. Those excellent efforts were successful in protecting the homes in Eureka.”

Despite that progress, evacuations remain in place for Eureka and nearby ranches as crews continue to battle the fire.

Wildfire activity has also intensified beyond Utah, with fires threatening homes and sensitive areas in parts of the West. Off the Southern California coast, a fire on Santa Rosa Island continues to burn.

The blaze, which began on May 15, has already destroyed two historic structures on the largely uninhabited island. Firefighters working under the National Park Service are trying to protect cultural sites and rare plant species found only on the island.

Authorities said the fire was started after a stranded boater used flares for rescue following a crash, complicating firefighting efforts amid high winds and challenging conditions.

Back in Utah, Cox said state officials were closely monitoring all fires and emphasized the importance of public cooperation.

“Conditions remain dry and dangerous,” the governor said. “Please do your part to prevent new fires.”

Round out your reading