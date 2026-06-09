Vance refers Walz, Ellison to DOJ in expanding Minnesota fraud probe

Julia Marshall
Vice President Vance has referred Tim Walz and Minnesota AG Keith Ellison to the DOJ in connection with the state’s fraud scandal.
Image credit: Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
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Vice President JD Vance is referring Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Department of Justice after House investigators alleged state officials failed to act on fraud occurring within Minnesota social services programs. 

In his role leading the White House anti-fraud task force, Vance said Monday that he was sending the findings of the House Oversight Committee investigation to the Justice Department for review.

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The move follows a new House Oversight Committee report that alleges Walz and Ellison were aware of ongoing fraud but failed to intervene. 

In a letter accompanying the report, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer urged the administrations to  “conduct a thorough review of all of Minnesota’s social services program integrity measures, oversight processes, reimbursements, and enrollment from 2019 to the present.”

After receiving the report, Vance announced he was referring the committee’s findings to the Justice Department. 

“Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimidated whistleblowers, they must face justice,” Vance wrote in a post on X.  

Vance said the allegations were being referred to the Justice Department’s fraud division, led by Attorney General Colin McDonald. 

Pressure builds on Walz

The referral marks the latest escalation in the growing dispute between the Trump administration and Walz over Minnesota’s handling of fraud allegations. 

Walz, who has denied allegations, dropped his bid for a third term as a result of the investigation, saying it had become a distraction. He has since been vocal about the fraud investigation and next steps. 

In April, the FBI and other federal and local law enforcement agencies executed at least 22 federal search warrants tied to the investigation.  Walz shared the news on X, taking credit for the raids, saying they happened because his state officials reported unusual activity. 

Investigations expands

Public attention around the case intensified late last year after a conservative YouTube creator alleged that Somali-run day care centers were receiving government funds while caring for few or no children. 

The underlying investigation began years earlier, in 2021, but gained national attention after the video went viral.

Federal investigators, the House Oversight Committee and the Treasury Department have also examined the house of the hawala money-transfer system, an informal network that can make cross-border and domestic transfers outside of traditional banking systems. 

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has alleged that some  Somali immigrants in the United States may have used the system to help finance al-Shabab.

To date, investigators have not announced findings connecting Minnesota’s fraud investigations to financing the terrorist group. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal scrutiny of Minnesota social services fraud has escalated to a formal DOJ referral, affecting how residents and program participants may expect oversight and accountability to proceed.

Federal funds under review

The House Oversight Committee has called for a review of Minnesota social services reimbursements and enrollment from 2019 to the present, covering programs that distribute federal dollars to residents.

Terrorism link unconfirmed

Treasury Secretary Bessent alleged some funds may have reached al-Shabab, but investigators have not announced findings connecting Minnesota's fraud cases to terrorist financing.

State leadership in dispute

Gov. Walz denied the allegations and dropped his bid for a third term, citing the investigation as a distraction, leaving the state's political leadership in an unsettled position according to the article.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Sources

  1. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Vance’s referral as a broader criminal-fraud probe, sometimes linking it to separate DOJ scrutiny over immigration enforcement and using sharper phrases like “criminal fraud probe” and “complicity” to stress systemic scrutiny.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, leaning on “fraud scandal” without amplifying either side’s extra accusations.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same move into a prosecutorial story about “alleged fraud,” “inaction,” and even possible whistleblower retaliation, spotlighting federally funded social-services programs and treating the referral as a law-and-order escalation.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

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Key points from the Center

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Key points from the Right

  • Vice President J.D. Vance referred evidence against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Justice Department for a possible criminal investigation into mass welfare fraud and retaliation against whistleblowers in Minnesota.

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Sources

  1. CNN