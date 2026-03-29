Vatican demands answers after Israeli police block Palm Sunday access to sacred church

The Vatican wants answers as members of the Catholic Church hierarchy were blocked by Israeli police from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. This is the church that holds the tomb of Jesus.

According to the Vatican, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was prevented from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass. Pizzaballa was with the guardian of the church, Father Francesco lelpo.

As a result, this will be the first time in centuries the church was prevented from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass at the site.

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“The Heads of the Churches have acted with full responsibility and, since the outset of the war, have complied with all imposed restrictions: public gatherings were cancelled, attendance was prohibited, and arrangements were made to broadcast the celebrations to hundreds of millions of faithful worldwide, who, during these days of Easter, turn their eyes to Jerusalem and to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher,” the release stated.

Back in February, when the war began, Israel’s Civil Administration closed many holy sites, saying it was out of safety.

“All holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, will remain closed … for security reasons in light of the current tensions in the region,” the statement read.

However, during Holy Week it was understood that church leaders would be permitted in the buildings to conduct services privately.

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The Holy Sepulcher is governed by the Status Quo, the 19th-century agreement that governs Jerusalem’s holy places. The church has services for Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Coptic, Syriac and Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says Israeli police actions preventing Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday mass are “an offense to the faithful.”

There has been no response from Israel regarding the incident.