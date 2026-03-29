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Vatican demands answers after Israeli police block Palm Sunday access to sacred church

Diane Duenez
The Vatican wants answers as members of the Catholic Church hierarchy were blocked by Israeli police from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. This is the church that holds the tomb of Jesus.
Image credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
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The Vatican wants answers as members of the Catholic Church hierarchy were blocked by Israeli police from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. This is the church that holds the tomb of Jesus.

 According to the Vatican, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was prevented from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass. Pizzaballa was with the guardian of the church, Father Francesco lelpo.

As a result, this will be the first time in centuries the church was prevented from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass at the site. 

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“The Heads of the Churches have acted with full responsibility and, since the outset of the war, have complied with all imposed restrictions: public gatherings were cancelled, attendance was prohibited, and arrangements were made to broadcast the celebrations to hundreds of millions of faithful worldwide, who, during these days of Easter, turn their eyes to Jerusalem and to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher,” the release stated.

Back in February, when the war began, Israel’s Civil Administration closed many holy sites, saying it was out of safety. 

“All holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, will remain closed … for security reasons in light of the current tensions in the region,” the statement read.

However, during Holy Week it was understood that church leaders would be permitted in the buildings to conduct services privately.

The Holy Sepulcher is governed by the Status Quo, the 19th-century agreement that governs Jerusalem’s holy places. The church has services for Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Coptic, Syriac and Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says Israeli police actions preventing Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday mass are “an offense to the faithful.”

There has been no response from Israel regarding the incident.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Israeli police blocked a senior Catholic cardinal from entering Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher for Palm Sunday Mass, marking the first time in centuries the service could not be held at the site and raising questions about access to one of Christianity's holiest locations.

Access to religious sites restricted

Church leaders who expected private access during Holy Week were turned away, preventing Mass at the tomb traditionally identified as Jesus' burial place.

Broadcast replaces in-person worship

Hundreds of millions of faithful worldwide now rely on broadcasts rather than services conducted inside the church during Easter observances.

Status Quo agreement tested

The 19th-century agreement governing Jerusalem's holy places faces uncertainty as enforcement of closures imposed in February continues without clear guidelines.

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Context corner

Palm Sunday marks Jesus' final entry into Jerusalem before his crucifixion and resurrection, according to the Gospels. The Church of the Holy Sepulcher, believed to be the site of Jesus' burial and resurrection, is one of Christianity's holiest places.

Global impact

Italy summoned Israel's ambassador and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the incident an offense to believers. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the decision as part of a worrying pattern of violations affecting Jerusalem's holy sites.

Underreported

During Ramadan, which coincided with several weeks of the war, Israeli police prevented Muslim worshippers from accessing the Temple Mount, restricted entry to the Old City and violently dispersed believers attempting to pray outside its walls.

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Sources

  1. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize state coercion and religious victimhood, using charged phrases like "blocked," "forced to turn back" and "for the first time in centuries," framing the move as a dangerous precedent for religious freedom.
  • Media outlets in the center pair the "security reasons" claim with the church's denunciation.
  • Media outlets on the right stresses outrage — using "barred," "offence to the faithful," and diplomatic fallout — but pairs moral language with deference to official "security reasons."

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Sources

  1. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land

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