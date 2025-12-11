Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Venezuela denounces US oil tanker seizure as ‘barefaced robbery’

Jason K. Morrell
U.S. Attorney General/Handout via REUTERS
Image credit: U.S. Attorney General/Handout via REUTERS
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Oil tanker seizure

U.S. forces intercepted a large oil tanker near Venezuela in international waters. U.S. officials state the vessel was carrying sanctioned crude oil and that the seizure followed weeks of planning and a federal judge’s warrant.

Venezuelan reaction

Venezuela's government condemned the U.S. seizure, labeling it as "a barefaced robbery and an act of international piracy". Caracas described the operation as part of what it sees as ongoing U.S. efforts to strip the country of its oil wealth and destabilize its economy, a characterization U.S. officials reject.

Details of operation

According to U.S. officials, the tanker identified as the Skipper is connected to Venezuela’s state-owned oil giant PDVSA and past smuggling networks. The operation included agencies such as the FBI, Homeland Security and the Coast Guard, and was carried out without resistance from the crew or casualties.

Full story

The Venezuelan government is condemning the U.S. seizure of a large oil tanker off its coast, calling it “barefaced robbery.” The Trump administration says the vessel was carrying sanctioned crude oil, and they intercepted it in international waters.

President Donald Trump confirmed the news, saying U.S. forces have intercepted a “very large” oil tanker near Venezuela. He called it the biggest seizure of its kind and hinted that more actions may follow.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump said. “The largest one ever seized, actually… It was seized for a very good reason.”

He didn’t offer details about who owned the ship or where the oil was headed. He told reporters they’d get that information “from the appropriate people later on.” When pressed on what would happen to the oil on board, he added, “Well, we keep it, I guess.”

Caracas blasts the move as ‘international piracy’

Venezuela’s government sharply denounced the operation. They called it “a barefaced robbery and an act of international piracy” intended to strip the country of its oil wealth.

For years, President Nicolás Maduro has accused Washington of using sanctions and maritime interdictions to “steal” Venezuelan crude and destabilize its economy. It’s a claim U.S. officials reject.

The new statement frames this seizure as the latest example of what Caracas views as an effort to suffocate one of the nation’s few remaining sources of revenue.

What we know about the tanker

U.S. officials, speaking to multiple outlets, say the seizure unfolded Wednesday morning in international waters after weeks of planning. A federal judge signed the seizure warrant two weeks ago, citing the vessel’s past involvement in a global smuggling network. It did not make any direct link to Maduro’s government.

Those officials say the tanker was carrying Venezuelan oil, the crew offered no resistance, and there were no casualties.

One official identified the vessel as the Skipper. It’s a tanker previously linked to shipments involving PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil giant, and to Iranian crude routed through shadow networks. The U.S. says the networks help fund foreign terrorist organizations, according to The New York Times.

Bondi posts video of the operation

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted footage of the seizure on X. It shows armed U.S. forces rappelling from a helicopter onto the tanker’s deck.

She said the operation involved the FBI, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Coast Guard, with additional support from the Department of Defense. She emphasized that the takedown was carried out “safely and securely.”

U.S. officials now say additional seizures may be coming as Washington intensifies efforts to cut off Maduro’s remaining oil revenue.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

An escalation in pressure on Maduro

The seizure comes amid a wider U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean. Since September, the U.S. has carried out more than 20 strikes on boats Washington says were tied to drug trafficking networks.

Those operations have killed more than 80 people, according to U.S. officials..

Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. could soon widen its targets onto land. He recently said that his administration “knows where they live” and that those operations could begin “very soon.”

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The U.S. seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker in international waters highlights ongoing tensions over sanctions, the enforcement of international law, and efforts to restrict the Maduro government’s oil revenues. The incident raises questions about maritime authority and global economic impacts.

Sanctions enforcement

The event sheds light on how the U.S. is implementing and enforcing oil sanctions against Venezuela, signaling increased measures designed to pressure the Venezuelan government and restrict its revenue sources.

Sovereignty and international law

The Venezuelan government accuses the U.S. of 'international piracy,' raising debates about legal justifications for such seizures and the rights of nations in international waters.

Geopolitical escalation

The tanker seizure is part of a broader U.S. military buildup and increased regional operations, which could affect regional stability and future U.S.-Venezuela relations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 41 media outlets

Global impact

Rising tensions and US military actions in the Caribbean may affect international oil markets, influence maritime security policies and potentially escalate regional geopolitical conflicts, especially considering Venezuela's strong oil trade ties outside the US.

Oppo research

Critics of US policy argue these actions serve as pretexts to exert control over Venezuela’s energy resources, with Venezuelan officials vowing to challenge the seizure at international forums like the UN.

Solution spotlight

Venezuela has announced plans to take its case to international bodies, seeking to rally international support against the US action and defend its sovereignty.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Bloomberg

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the U.S. oil tanker seizure as an "Escalation" and highlights Venezuela's lament of a "Threeth Robbery," emphasizing the visual aggression of soldiers with drawn weapons.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality, presenting the U.S. action of "seizing" the tanker alongside Venezuela's condemnation, often quoting President Trump directly on the scale of the seizure
  • Media outlets on the right link the seizure to broader U.S. policy, including past covert operations and allegations of Maduro's narcotics involvement, framing it as a "serious escalation" within a long-standing strategy.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

55 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Bloomberg

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.