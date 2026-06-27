Venezuela quake rescue efforts intensify as international aid surges

Diane Duenez
Image credit: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
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Venezuelan authorities and international partners ramped up rescue and relief efforts as emergency crews worked around the clock following two powerful earthquakes that devastated parts of the country and left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said response teams continued to mobilize equipment and personnel to assist victims and search for survivors, emphasizing that all emergency units remained deployed in affected areas.

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In a televised address, Rodríguez called the disaster “a painful situation” for the nation and urged unity as rescue efforts intensified. She said the priority remains locating people still alive beneath the rubble, with teams working nonstop during the critical first 72 hours after the quakes.

Authorities concentrated resources in hard-hit La Guaira state, where access has been restricted to reduce congestion and allow emergency operations to proceed. More than 14,000 military and police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and support rescue and recovery work.

  • Buildings damaged by the earthquakes stand three days after earthquakes struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • People whose homes were destroyed sleep at a sports complex serving as a shelter three days after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • People search through donated clothing at a gymnasium serving as a shelter three days after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Houses damaged and burned by fires following the earthquakes stand in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, three days later, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 27, 2026, following earthquakes that struck the region. Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and more than 50,000 remain missing after two consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela, where growing anger has been reported over the lack of official aid to swiftly rescue survivors. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)
  • CARACAS, VENEZUELA – JUNE 27: Volunteers classify donations in the collection center at Universidad Central de Venezuela after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 27, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. The number of victims increased to about 900, and around 3,000 injured. A web page created to find people has registered almost 50,000 missing people. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
  • CARACAS, VENEZUELA – JUNE 27: Volunteers classify goods sent as donation in the collection center at Universidad Central de Venezuela after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 27, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. The number of victims increased to about 900, and around 3,000 injured. A web page created to find people has registered almost 50,000 missing people. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

Rodríguez said basic services were gradually being restored, including partial recovery of electricity and expanded distribution of water and food. She added that shelters had been opened for people displaced by the destruction and that volunteers from across the country were joining the response.

The international response has expanded as the scale of the disaster became clearer. The United States deployed search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and military support, including airlift operations using Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft to deliver aid.

Rodríguez said Venezuela had received assistance from multiple countries, with additional foreign rescue teams expected to arrive. International crews have joined local responders in coordinated operations using specialized equipment to locate people trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Early casualty figures varied, underscoring the difficulty of assessing the full extent of the disaster. On Friday, Jorge Rodríguez, the leader of the National Assembly, reported at least 920 people have been killed and more than 3,300 people injured.  Tens of thousands remain missing.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Two major earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing hundreds and leaving tens of thousands missing, with the U.S. deploying military and rescue assets in response.

US military assets deployed

The U.S. deployed search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and Marine Corps aircraft to deliver aid.

Scale of casualties reported

At least 920 people were reported killed and more than 3,300 injured, according to Venezuela's National Assembly leader, with tens of thousands still listed as missing.

Access to affected areas restricted

Authorities restricted access to hard-hit La Guaira to allow emergency operations to proceed, limiting movement for residents and relief workers in the area.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 27 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Twin magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, killing at least 920 people and injuring 3,360. The USGS estimates more than 10,000 deaths are possible and the UN estimates nearly 7 million people could be affected with direct damage of about $6.7 billion.

Global impact

Rescue teams arrived from El Salvador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland, Ecuador, Spain, Chile, Colombia, the Netherlands, Italy, the United States, Qatar, Germany and Argentina, with more countries expected to join.

Policy impact

The U.S. eased sanctions on Venezuela as part of its disaster response, a notable policy shift given the longstanding sanctions regime. Authorities also restricted civilian and press access to La Guaira, requiring credentials to pass roadblocks and limiting independent reporting from the worst-affected areas.

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Sources

  1. Interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez via X
  2. US Southern Command via X
  3. TeleSur English

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the earthquake as a humanitarian emergency, stressing “urgent,” “devastating,” and the toll of more than 900 deaths plus tens of thousands unaccounted for.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right strip the story down to the scale of aid, foregrounding “1,600 foreign rescue workers” and a plain rescue mission.

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Media landscape

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27 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 24, causing extensive damage and at least 920 deaths as of June 26.
  • About 1,600 international rescuers have arrived in Venezuela to aid in search efforts, with 25 more flights of rescuers expected.
  • The United States committed $150 million in aid and sent ships and aircraft to assist in rescue operations.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, Venezuela's government announced that 1,600 foreign rescue team members had arrived to help search for survivors of devastating twin earthquakes that killed more than 900 people this week.
  • Interim President Delcy Rodriguez deployed 14,000 military and police to La Guaira, while the U.S. Mobilized $150 million in aid and dispatched two ships to support rescue efforts.
  • Authorities tightened access to La Guaira with roadblocks to manage emergency traffic, as residents reported looting and struggled to salvage belongings from collapsed buildings.

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Key points from the Right

  • Venezuela has welcomed 1,600 foreign rescue workers to help find survivors after twin earthquakes killed over 900 people, with more flights expected to bring additional rescuers.
  • Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that 10 more countries plan to join rescue efforts, and 14,000 military and police personnel are patrolling La Guaira to maintain order and health measures.
  • Officials closed the road between La Guaira and Caracas to allow faster emergency vehicle access.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez via X
  2. US Southern Command via X
  3. TeleSur English