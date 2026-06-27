Venezuela quake rescue efforts intensify as international aid surges

Venezuelan authorities and international partners ramped up rescue and relief efforts as emergency crews worked around the clock following two powerful earthquakes that devastated parts of the country and left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said response teams continued to mobilize equipment and personnel to assist victims and search for survivors, emphasizing that all emergency units remained deployed in affected areas.
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In a televised address, Rodríguez called the disaster “a painful situation” for the nation and urged unity as rescue efforts intensified. She said the priority remains locating people still alive beneath the rubble, with teams working nonstop during the critical first 72 hours after the quakes.
Authorities concentrated resources in hard-hit La Guaira state, where access has been restricted to reduce congestion and allow emergency operations to proceed. More than 14,000 military and police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and support rescue and recovery work.
Rodríguez said basic services were gradually being restored, including partial recovery of electricity and expanded distribution of water and food. She added that shelters had been opened for people displaced by the destruction and that volunteers from across the country were joining the response.
The international response has expanded as the scale of the disaster became clearer. The United States deployed search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and military support, including airlift operations using Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft to deliver aid.
Rodríguez said Venezuela had received assistance from multiple countries, with additional foreign rescue teams expected to arrive. International crews have joined local responders in coordinated operations using specialized equipment to locate people trapped beneath collapsed structures.
Early casualty figures varied, underscoring the difficulty of assessing the full extent of the disaster. On Friday, Jorge Rodríguez, the leader of the National Assembly, reported at least 920 people have been killed and more than 3,300 people injured. Tens of thousands remain missing.
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