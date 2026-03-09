Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Video appears to show US Tomahawk hitting base near school where 175 died

Jason K. Morrell
New video shows the moment a missile struck a school in southern Iran, killing 175 people, most of them young girls.
Image credit: Mehr News

A new video appears to show a missile striking a building inside an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base in the southern Iranian town of Minab. The footage provides new visual evidence for the investigation into the Feb. 28 blast that Iran says destroyed a nearby elementary school and killed more than 175, mostly young girls.

The video was posted by Mehr News, a semi-official Iranian outlet, and verified by The New York Times. It shows a cruise missile approaching the base before impact, followed by a large explosion and smoke rising from the area.

The strike happened next to the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, which sits beside a naval installation run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard near the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. officials have not confirmed who was responsible for the strike and said the incident remains under investigation.

Video captures missile moments before impact

The footage was filmed from a nearby construction site, then shared on X by Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. He now works the with Bellingcat, an investigative group. The camera tracks the missile as it approaches the compound before slamming into a cluster of buildings inside the base.

Weapons analysts who reviewed the footage for CNN and ABC News said the missile’s shape matches a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, known as a TLAM. The U.S. Navy fires Tomahawks from surface ships and submarines.

Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told CNN the weapon’s profile matches that system.

“First, it fits the visual characteristics of a TLAM. The cruciform shape with centrally mounted wings and a tailkit at the back,” Lair said.

In this U.S. Navy released handout, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of Operation Epic Fury, on March 1, 2026 at Sea. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Israel does not operate Tomahawk missiles, according to weapons experts cited by CNN.

The video does not show the school itself being hit. Analysts said it shows one strike inside the naval compound during a broader wave of attacks in the area.

School hit during same strike wave

Satellite imagery, geolocated videos and witness footage show the school and multiple buildings inside the naval base were hit during the same series of strikes.

The New York Times reviewed satellite images showing several precision impact points across the compound, including direct hits on at least six Revolutionary Guard buildings. One structure inside the school complex suffered severe damage.

(Source: Vantor / 2026 Planet Labs PBC)

Investigators have not recovered weapon fragments from the school site. Without those fragments, confirming the munition that caused the blast is difficult.

Military analysts who reviewed the satellite images told the Times the damage pattern matches precision strikes across the base. One former Pentagon adviser described the impacts as “picture perfect” hits on their targets.

Trump blames Iran for the blast

President Donald Trump rejected the suggestion that U.S. forces carried out the strike.

“No, in my opinion and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump told reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is still examining the incident but defended U.S. operations.

“We’re certainly investigating,” Hegseth said. “But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

Iranian officials blame the U.S. for the strike.

U.S. Central Command has declined to say whether American forces carried out the attack, stating it would not comment while the investigation continues.

(Photo by ALI NAJAFI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Access to the area has also been limited. Independent reporters and international investigators have not been able to reach the site directly.

The Minab strike remains the deadliest known civilian casualty incident since the U.S. and Israel began military operations against Iran.

Why this story matters

A missile strike near a southern Iranian naval base killed more than 175 people, mostly young girls at an adjacent elementary school, and new video evidence shows a weapon consistent with U.S. military systems hit the compound.

Weapon identification narrows accountability

Weapons analysts say the missile in verified footage matches a Tomahawk system used exclusively by the U.S. Navy, which Israel does not operate.

Investigation access remains restricted

Independent reporters and international investigators cannot reach the strike site, and no weapon fragments have been recovered from the school to confirm what hit it.

Official US position is contested

President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth say Iran caused the blast, while U.S. Central Command has not confirmed or denied American involvement during its ongoing investigation.

Sources

  1. Mehr News Agency
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN
  4. ABC News

