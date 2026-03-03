Video shows heated Hillary Clinton exchange in Epstein deposition

The House Oversight Committee has released the full video of Hillary and Bill Clinton testifying in its investigation tied to Jeffrey Epstein. The footage captures pointed exchanges during questioning and makes public testimony that had previously been behind closed doors.

The depositions were conducted at the couple’s home in Chappaqua, New York, last week as part of the committee’s review of records tied to Epstein’s contacts with public officials.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

At one point, Hillary Clinton was pressed about an email referencing a fundraiser connected to former Rep. Nita Lowey. She said she didn’t recall knowing the sender and stated the event was held to support Lowey — not her.

Her attorneys then interrupted after learning that photos of Clinton testifying were being released during what had been described as a closed-door session. House rules generally bar photography inside depositions unless authorized.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

“Excuse me, can I interrupt? There are photos that are being released of the Secretary as she is testifying from inside this room,” the lawyer said. “Can you please advise me as to whether or not that’s permissible and consistent with the rules, particularly given that we have asked for a public hearing?”

Clinton objected as the exchange escalated.

“I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done,” Clinton said. “You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) acknowledged taking the photo, saying it was captured before the deposition formally began.

“It doesn’t matter. We all are abiding by the same rules,” Clinton shot back.

Some conservative commentators, including John Podhoretz, publicly praised Clinton’s response, saying her pushback highlighted perceived procedural misconduct.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The committee also released video of former President Bill Clinton’s deposition. He acknowledged past travel on Epstein’s plane but again denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s criminal conduct. Lawmakers questioned him about the scope of his contacts with Epstein.

Full depositions made public

The inquiry, led by House Republicans, is examining Epstein’s network and any connections to political figures. Lawmakers have sought travel logs, communications and financial records tied to Epstein’s associates.

No evidence has been presented tying either Clinton to criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and neither has been accused.

GOP Oversight/Handout via REUTERS

Both depositions were conducted under oath.

Lawmakers released the full recordings, roughly four and a half hours each, making the entirety of both sessions public.