Virginia approves redistricting plan giving Democrats control over map drawing

Julia Marshall, William Jackson
Virginia voters have approved a constitutional referendum that gives map-drawing power to the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature.
Image credit: Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images

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Virginia’s redistricting fight is now a national battle over control of the House.

The Associated Press called it Tuesday night: Virginia voters have approved a constitutional referendum that gives map-drawing power to the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature.

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The move sidelines the state’s independent commission through the 2030 election.

If the new maps hold up in court, they could shift the state’s House delegation from a 6-5 split to as much as a 10-1 democratic advantage.

Lawmakers respond

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the win, saying, “Democrats did not step back. We fought back. When they go low, we hit back hard.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a similar response on X, saying “Virginia just beat Trump’s rigged game.”

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Richard Hudson said the result “can’t redraw reality,” calling Virginia a purple state that shouldn’t be defined by a partisan gerrymander.

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin is now urging the state supreme court to step in, calling the vote a power grab.

Other redistricting fights

Virginia is just the latest state to attempt mid-decade redistricting, a once-rare practice. It comes as both Republicans and Democrats look for an advantage ahead of the 2026 elections.

With Republicans holding a razor-thin majority in Washington, all eyes now shift to Florida, where Republicans are expected to launch their own redistricting move as early as next week.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Virginia's approved redistricting referendum shifts congressional map-drawing authority to the state legislature, a change that could alter which party controls the U.S. House.

House majority is at stake

If the new maps survive legal challenge, Virginia's congressional delegation could shift from a 6-5 Republican edge to as much as a 10-1 Democratic advantage, according to the AP.

Courts may intervene

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging the state supreme court to block the maps, meaning the outcome remains legally contested and unresolved.

More states may follow

Florida Republicans are expected to launch their own mid-decade redistricting effort as early as next week, extending this fight beyond Virginia.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN

Sources

  1. CNN

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