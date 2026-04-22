Virginia approves redistricting plan giving Democrats control over map drawing

Virginia’s redistricting fight is now a national battle over control of the House.

The Associated Press called it Tuesday night: Virginia voters have approved a constitutional referendum that gives map-drawing power to the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature.

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The move sidelines the state’s independent commission through the 2030 election.

If the new maps hold up in court, they could shift the state’s House delegation from a 6-5 split to as much as a 10-1 democratic advantage.

Lawmakers respond

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the win, saying, “Democrats did not step back. We fought back. When they go low, we hit back hard.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a similar response on X, saying “Virginia just beat Trump’s rigged game.”

Virginia just beat Trump’s rigged game.



November ends him.



Democrats WILL take back Congress. pic.twitter.com/CmzaXnZczV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 22, 2026

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Richard Hudson said the result “can’t redraw reality,” calling Virginia a purple state that shouldn’t be defined by a partisan gerrymander.

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin is now urging the state supreme court to step in, calling the vote a power grab.

Thank you to all the voters who turned out to vote against this egregious power grab. The race was much closer than the left expected because Virginians know a 10-1 map is not Virginia. I urge the Virginia Supreme Court to rule against this unconstitutional process that will… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) April 22, 2026

Other redistricting fights

Virginia is just the latest state to attempt mid-decade redistricting, a once-rare practice. It comes as both Republicans and Democrats look for an advantage ahead of the 2026 elections.

With Republicans holding a razor-thin majority in Washington, all eyes now shift to Florida, where Republicans are expected to launch their own redistricting move as early as next week.